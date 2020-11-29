squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The people responsible for the Lee County hospital not getting built or started are Lee County men like Billy Mathis who have a huge, jealous chip on their shoulder when it comes to anything Dougherty County-related. If he worried half as much about things getting done in Lee County as he does in Dougherty Country, the hospital may have at least been started by now. That goes for a lot of Lee County residents. Dougherty County isn’t your enemy.
Alcohol is the killer of souls. My family is destroyed.
What is wrong with our post office? Some days no mail and then it doesn’t come till 6 or 7 some nights. Had packages due yesterday and still did not get them today.
Vanderbilt has a girl kicker on their football team now. When are the Georgia Bulldogs going to get them one?
Whatever happened with Demetrius Young’s mother is in the past. Her (dubious) legacy is history. What Ward VI citizens should be worried about today is the pathetic representation they are getting from this unqualified person.
Just saw a feature on national news saying a large percentage of nurses have not been tested for COVID for lack of testing kits. Two minutes later, the news goes into detail how college basketball season is starting in a “bubble” arena and players are being tested every day. Same is true with pro sports. Come on, America, where are your priorities?
For the upcoming Senate runoff, vote like your life depends on it because it does. Things we do know: Health care is on the ballot, broadband for rural areas is on the ballot, school funding is on the ballot, stimulus funds are on the ballot, and the sacred right to vote is on the ballot as well.
Interesting and touching column, Mr. Fletcher. The person you reference sounds like someone I know. It’s sad, but time does take a toll.
I think that the postmaster in charge of the Albany post office needs to apologize to at least a portion of the Albany community that received no mail on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. We live on Pendleton, and no mail was delivered on our street. We knew that our carrier was going to be off, but not having a substitute is a disgrace. I am not sure how many others on the route were not served.
Georgia will have to keep the Senate to maintain the checks and balances in the government. If they don’t, you can kiss freedom as you now know it goodbye. Please exercise your right (and responsibility) to vote this January.
Regarding Pinky Modeste’s account in the Herald: Really? If your account is true, why not name the neighborhood in which you were accosted by the “young white man?” I would have told him it was a public street and I was free to drive where I wanted and if he had a problem we would call the police and let them settle it. By the way, if you are going to quote President Trump, get it right. That wasn’t what he said.
Raphael Warnock’s advertisement talks about his hands in his pocket as a youth. However, as an adult he has kept his hands in his parishioners’ pockets, and now he is running for the Senate so he can put his hands in taxpayers’ pockets.
