Kelley Loeffler needs to go. She has proven in a very short time she cannot be trusted. The only reason she gave the Phoebe Foundation $1 million is to buy sympathy. I deal with money managers, and what Kelly Loeffler says happened is a lie, true and simple. Plus, a million dollars to a billionaire is nothing, especially considering her insider trading saved her many millions.
As a 70-year-old white male, I was disgusted by the racial overtones by the squawker on the ASU fundraising. A lot of people have lost jobs, yet you want to be racial. Was hoping in my lifetime it would get better, only seems to be getting worse.
Our nation is great because of the hard-working people. We must take some chances to get them back to work if we hope to survive. A ship is safe at shore, but that is not what it was built for.
Isn’t it interesting that in the Democratic-controlled states, the leaders let convicted criminals out of jail but send those who defy autocractic orders to work and earn a living to take care of their families to jail? Let Democrats rule, and this is the future.
You can fool all the SMRs some of the time, and you can fool some of the SMRs all the time, but you cannot fool all the SMRs all the time ... wait, yes you can. Signed, Yours Truly
Obama criticized how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled, saying the pandemic showed they were incompetent. Yeah, Obama, just like how you and Joe Biden were incompetent in handling the H1N1 virus.
So people being freed from jail and prisons due to Chinese coronavirus are breaking into properties, stealing and murdering people; yet the police chief scolds people for owning things. If they were still locked up, they wouldn’t have committed crimes. Only in regressive Democratic cities do these things happen. Especially ones like Albany that literally receive a welfare check for keeping the median income low, intentionally driving away industry.
To the squawker who would like to see the government try and stop him from smoking, there’s a high probability the grim reaper will do that.
Only deplorables praise Trump. He’s vile.
So if Yolanda and Bradford can maintain a professional WALB Facebook page without cramming their political beliefs down our throats, why can’t Zelman? I mean, really, all we want to know about is the weather. WALB needs to step up and insist he leave the political posts off his professional page.
When a squawk starts “I’m a Democrat, but ...” you know you are reading a squawk from a Republican.
Pelosi continues to play politics with the relief bill she is pushing. She proposes to spend another $3 trillion in addition to what has already been allocated for COVID relief. She packed her bill with lots of things that will never get past the Senate — payments to illegals, billions in bailouts to state governments, and a huge postal system bailout. That’s a large debt for our grandchildren to have to pay off.
Hi, folks. I am Joe Biden and I am running for U.S. Senator from Delaware. Under my plan ... if a wheel comes off your canoe, your dog house will be filled with pancakes.
