I lost my son to tragedy as well, Tara. My heart goes out to you and your family. I pray God will help you get through this terrible loss.
Alright city of Albany, the county has raised their minimum wages. What are you going to do for your employees? We already know the answer, just wanna hear you say it.
Wackapedia: Disappointment — When the Christmas wrapping box is more impressive than the gift inside or a politician’s promise more than what you get. When any politician promises expanded Medicaid and benefits without tax increases, the deception is intentional. Every government program costs you more than you are willing to pay.
It’s so sad ... If you people spent half as much time trying to help others as you do whining and complaining on social media and in posts like this, we could completely change our community. Why not give that a try?
Having read Psalm 52: 1-7, it does seem God, through his Bible, was warning us of leaders like Donald Trump. Other Evangelicals agree?
Is there somewhere to buy tickets for the Honey Jam at Chehaw? I think it’s great that someone is actually trying to bring something entertaining to Albany. If we don’t support it, though, it will be a one-and-done deal. Get your tickets, music lovers.
Yours Truly’s credentials ID-ing him as the most foul-mouthed, lying, racist, fact-denier in Albany are valid and have no expiration date.
While you’re drinking your second cup of coffee today, the Dougherty County Commission is voting to raise the taxes of the few people in the county who actually work for a living so we can give more to those who don’t. And the good reverend hasn’t even gotten there yet.
What happens if you are scared half to death twice?
The plague that is infecting this nation is the white Christian nationalist movement. These racists use religious or “Patriot”-ic language to disguise their hostility toward all non-white people. That leads them to say things like “taking their country back.” You were weak enough to lose “your country,” you’re not strong enough to take it back. Signed, Yours Truly
Great story on the Panama Canal.
People who confuse the word burro and burrow don’t know their ass from a hole in the ground, like a Biden voter.
On airliners, part of the takeoff instructions relate to the use of oxygen masks. Adults are told to put their masks over their faces before doing so for their children. Therein lies the answer to some of the posts in the Squawkbox: Oxygen deprivation leads to some of the silliest comments and confused mutterings masquerading as fact-based opinion.
Football season starts soon. There will be buzzards flying over Jordan-Hare Stadium instead of eagles.
So the federal government is going to waste $3.9 million promoting the vaccine in south and east Albany; that comes to about $200/head. Ridiculous.
There you go Sherrell Byrd and all you other do-nothings who live off the work of others: There’s a big old grant out there just waiting for you to apply. Grab some of that free government money before some of the other vultures get there first.
