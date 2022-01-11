squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker, you made it a racial issue with your not-so-subtle tropes. It’s about who gets what you consider disproportionate help and who is paying for it. Show me the taxpayer money in a donation like this. Why is the person’s kids or her significant other issues? This is the usual fallback, the familiar attack. With no accompanying picture, would you have squawked?
My wife can’t see as good as she used to, so she figures she needs bigger jewelry so she can see it. I don’t know if they make it that big. Or even if it exists in nature. I’ll have to buy the fake stuff.
Hey, Fletcher, while you didn’t go after Trump in your column about Perdue and Miller, here’s an idea: Leave him out of it all together. These two are bad enough on their own, you don’t have to bunch them in with Trump.
Enjoy watching you yahoos slap each other around in uncompromising political disagreement. Yet one issue which should have virtually total agreement is illegal immigration. How can we afford it, and why do we allow it?
You people complaining about United Way helping the young mother get a car should chill. There’s a simple solution to such a dilemma. Just don’t donate to United Way. Their existence is based on government handouts and donations. Don’t give if you’re so offended by their charity. They’re only doing what they say they’ll do.
I enjoyed the story about the couple with the rock store in Doerun. It’s definitely a different concept for our area. I hope it works out well for them.
Chuck Schumer is warning Republicans to support the national elections policy HR 1. Why would Republicans support an election bill that would allow the Democrats to cheat legally on every election that would guarantee a Democrat victory? I trust that Republicans are not that stupid.
You people who complain every time a black person gets something: You live in a city that’s 70% black. Don’t like it? Move.
Crude oil prices are up 15% during the month of December, and gas prices may follow depending on gas usage. If COVID causes less people going to work, supply will increase. Natural gas prices fell 20% during the month of December because a warmer than normal fall and early winter. These are the facts, and I didn’t make up a single one.
Add me to the people who wish Judy Bowles the best in retirement. She definitely has been one of the hardest working individuals in the city/county governments during her tenure. I try not to be negative, but I worry about who her replacement will be.
Most of the COVID guidance involves testing. The obvious problem is test kits are very scarce. Available kits should be for high-risk people, not for boarding airplanes or sporting events.
Trump is not “man enough” to take defeat.
Where are the calls for Sotomayor’s resignation from the court after she is caught in the big lie about COVID kids?
I laugh out loud when the Trump supporters talk about the lies of Biden and other Democrats. Whether you supported the former president or not, he was going away the biggest liar who ever held the office ... and that’s saying a lot.
