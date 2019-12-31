squawkbox
Here’s wishing all those out there in Squawkbox-land a happy new year. May 2020 be the best for all of us that it can be.
Pelosi is trying to protect the Constitution and Rule of Law by holding transfer of the Articles of Impeachment, since McConnell has already committed to collude with Trump to prohibit witnesses and hide evidence so Trump will be protected.
Going into 2020, let’s all remember that our great, God-chosen leader needs our support in his fight against the godless Democrats. We have to keep him in office to keep doing God’s work. America needs our president.
Senator Schumer said that Senator McConnell will not be impartial. Oh, yes he will be ... just as impartial as he, Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff were. What goes around comes back around. Politicians should give a little forethought to the consequences of their policies they may have to eat themselves. Newton called it action and reaction.
It’ll be interesting listening to the so-called Christians justify their support of the godless Trump during this election, a man who has no morals and is the complete opposite of what a true Christian is. Amazing how these self-righteous people judge others but fail to see the evil in this really bad person they follow blindly.
In the memorable words of your former colleague at The Herald, Barry Levine: How many days now til the start of spring training?
Johnny Isakson leaving the Senate is a blessing for Georgia. It’s too much to hope that the new woman chosen by the governor to take his place might be an independent thinker, but she’s already made it clear that she will follow in Isakson’s — and the No. 1 Trump boot-licker David Perdue’s — footsteps.
Former senior White House officials say Trump knew Ukraine was the real culprit because Putin told him so. American intelligence agencies have forensic evidence that Russia hacked Americans. How would Putin know it was Ukraine? Why would Trump believe Putin? In Putin Trump trusts.
Russian state TV calls Trump their agent.
Looking back on the year 2019, there was definitely a lot of change in Albany and Dougherty County. Now we’ll learn if this change is just for change’s sake or if we actually put people in place to do good things.
We either have to find a bunch of good-paying middle class jobs or stop this country’s population growth. Too many are being born into a dead-end life. With the immigrant invasion, things aren’t being helped.
Hey, Roger Marietta, could you go around and pick up all those spare political signs that some candidates have not taken down? I thought that was one of the requirements of running for office. What is Code Enforcement doing?
It is difficult to not see the irony of Pelosi demanding fairness in the Senate after the shameful unjust treatment Trump received in the House.
Mr. Fletcher, how about more articles about the waste in our local government? Perhaps if these things are pointed out, pressure will be put on officials to change.
So, according to your way of thinking, we should also beat the rookies with a baton and shoot them with a 9 mm?