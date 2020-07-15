The couple in St. Louis was not arrested. A search warrant was executed, and their rifle was taken, as well as their handgun. My question? Why engage the group at all? Did this couple really think they could fight off a mob? Why not arm yourself and wait inside for police? Just because you have a right to do something doesn't mean you should. It seems to me that this couple is just looking to stir the hatred pot.
We think that only politicians can solve our problems. When will we recognize that it was politicians who created our problems?
Are police officers not required to wear face masks? There was an officer of the city of Leesburg at the Citgo between Leesburg and Albany on Tuesday at 6:45 a.m. who wasn't. So much for public safety. That Masked Man
I’ve never met a wealthy person who had enough money. There was always a desire for more.
"If we stop reading thermometers, we won't have as many hot days." Virus testing, 45?
Some people refer to it as the "woke" movement. I refer to it as the "on dope" movement.
SMRs, I want to thank you for for all the joy you bring every time you squawk against me. The best part will come in November when Agent Orange is voted out. I've told you SMRs before, you don't run this anymore. I've also told you that you think about me way more than I think about you. Now watch some SMR respond which proves my point. Signed, Yours Truly
Trump and his Republican governors opened the economy too quick, and now we are paying with our lives.
According to the FBI’s crime data for 2018, whites were murdered by other whites five times as often as by blacks. Blacks were murdered by other blacks 10 times as often as by whites, and blacks murdered whites about twice as often as whites murdered blacks. This info tells you nothing about individuals but is valuable in assessing claims by talking heads and activists.
The Democrats are the gun dealers' best friend. Gun sales have spiked since the protests, riots, and police defunding.
David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler do not care about citizens of Georgia when they are in the Senate. Their main goal is to protect Donald Trump so they all can greedily continue to fill their pockets at the expense of the working class.
Just when it looked like a squawker had made a valid point in his opening sentences, he totally firebombed it with the conclusion. How is refusal to wear a mask in public the result of Democrats‘ demolition of “any sense of reasoning in this country?" It’s actually Trump devotees who very loudly proclaim their right to go maskless.
If I am out and about and I see someone attacking a police officer, I will stop and get out of my truck with my Glock 40 and render assistance.
Some want to erase things that upset them about the past such as children’s stories, movies, flags, statues that are part of history. Then we should also erase Martin Luther King and anything that has to do with change in history such as the bus ride and the words "slave" and "master" from the dictionary. Heck, let's just remove all history. Fair is fair. This is all going too far now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.