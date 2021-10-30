squawkbox@albanyherald.com
UPS is making record profits. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service continues to lose money. This is a great opportunity for privatizing the postal service.
Wife doesn’t grasp how to use a Chromebook. Must be a technology thing; has the same problem with Dyson vacuum and Shark “Genius” steam mop. Odd.
Yours Truly, no one denies there was rioting on Jan. 6. That was not Trump’s fault, and I still believe the election was fraud. Do you remember that the courthouse in Seattle was attacked and cities in the summer of 2020 were destroyed? Ultimate hypocrisy. How are you enjoying the high cost of gas, groceries, etc.? Maybe you should be one of those that was left behind in Afghanistan.
I see where Sanford Bishop announced a “grant” to the Albany Museum of Art. Politicians love the word “grant” because you do not have to “pay it back.” But it is still taxpayers’ money. It did not fall out of the sky. Someone worked for the “grant” money.
I received a text telling me to vote for Jalen Johnson from a phone number with a Connecticut area code. I received lots of texts from other states reminding me to vote before the big Georgia election last year. Is Jalen trying to bring in Washington, D.C., management to Albany? What is it we don’t know about him?
Losing Matt Fuller is going to hurt the city; let’s not lose Langstaff and Fletcher, too.
Thank you, Albany Herald for the stories on the candidates running for the Albany City Commission. It’s interesting that these candidates who know nothing about government wanted the infrastructure funds spent on “social services.” In other words, don’t fix the storm water, pay a $50,000 fine each day, just give me more free stuff. Not who we need in office.
SMRs, if your mama had been an anti-vaxxer years ago, you would have Polio now. That’s something to think about.
Albany citizens, if you just “vote race” like the so-called preachers are telling you to do, you’re going to elect people who have no idea about government of business. Then you’ll finally see the collapse of this once-great city.
Astounding that some of the candidates running for commissioner are against spending the Rescue Plan Act money on sewer system. And most are still beating the youth recreation programs as a savior, which has not worked in 60 years. They all speak of spending taxpayer dollars on these programs, not how to reduce taxes. We are losing population and one reason may be the property tax.
This is a message to all you squawking Democrats who continue to paint all Republicans with the same brush. In that that same tone, are all Democrats rioters, arsonists and thieves that burned many businesses to the ground protesting the death of George Floyd? Of course not, just as only a minority attacked the capital.
Whoa, YT! Citing a number from WaPo’s “Fact Checkers” over and over on the internet is not documentation (the process of classifying and annotating texts, photographs, etc.). Trump lied. He still lies. Putting your insults aside, thank you, but don’t feel sorry for me. I am not a Trumper, and I don’t suffer from TDS.
