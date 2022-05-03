squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Oscar Cooks, your letter to the editor was informative and very thoughtful. I for one appreciated and learned from it.
Commissioner Jones’ unfortunate and misguided outrage during Monday’s County Commission meeting and the recent rejection of zoning for a new day care center by the City Commission has to force all residents to ask: Do Albany or Dougherty County honestly want new local businesses? Because they sure don’t act like it.
One thing I learned from the Faces of History event at Byne: A lot of famous people throughout history wore tennis shoes! (That’s a joke; I thought the photos were wonderful, and the kids were amazing. Great project.)
I want to thank the wonderful, kind gentleman who helped me load my gas containers in my car at Sam’s. He had a red GMC truck and was a Vietnam vet. The world would be a better place with more people like this awesome man. God bless you, sir.
Squawker, VP Harris is a textbook example of an absolute affirmative action failure. And that’s as a district attorney and vice president. Do you really trust her with the affairs of our country? Not hardly. The Patriot
I bet there were 40 times more people watching Trump’s Nebraska rally than Joe Biden’s memorial speech.
Biden has rolled out over a dozen Executive Orders attacking law-abiding gun owners in the last few weeks. All designed to ensnare law-abiding gun owners with bogus felony charges.
You can have the Beatles; I’ll take Luke Bryan any day.
I am seriously starting to feel sorry for the deranged person or group of deranged people who believe that Trump is going to be president again. How empty must your life be? You’re so delusional. The saddest part is that you need someone else to make your life better. News flash: He had four years and your life is still a mess. Signed, Yours Truly
After watching the Debate for governor on Thursday night, that Stacey Abrams is looking like a better choice to lead Georgia.
Where is Biden finding all these useful idiots?
♦ If you people who whine so much about how bad life is would get off your aes and volunteer to do some good rather than just sitting around complaining, imagine how much better our city, county, state and country would be.
Now is the time for all you collective complainers to get off your butts and get out and vote.
NBC News host Medhi Hassan says the Democrats brings us free health care and child care. First of all, nothing is free, someone pays for it (taxpayers). He also forgot to mention that Democrats also brings us high inflation, high food and gas prices, high crime and low unemployment.
Congratulations, Chris Cohilas. If ever an award was deserved, yours was. Thank you for all you’ve done for this community.
The Democrats are buying votes by canceling student loans? You’d rather see a tax cut wouldn’t you? You can get an extra $100 while Mitch, Kevin and their backers avoid taxes and get tens of thousands back. Talk about buying votes. Seems like you sold yourself cheap. Can’t save face now because you have none, just like your amoral party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.