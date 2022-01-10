squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Regarding the non-working mom of four getting a free new car: I do not give to United Way, nor will I now ever donate to Strive2Thrive, but I can do something about my money in Synovus. You business people lost a good customer.
How absurd is it for people to proclaim anyone who doesn’t agree with their philosophy “hates America?” If you’re intolerant of others because they don’t look and think like you, you’re the one who hates the concept of all men being created equal, the basis of this country’s founding. Better check the man in the mirror.
I wanted to do online voting for Reader’s Choice, but because it’s mandatory to give DOB I changed my mind. I’ve already had my identity stolen once, and I don’t want to keep sharing my personal info with everyone. What happened to just asking if you’re 18?
An already trashy community is about to get even trashier. While it was an uphill battle, Judy Bowles always fought the good fight. Certainly there will be a political favor appointee who will sit in the KADB office and collect a check. It’s the Albany way. Thank you, Judy, for your 31 years of real service.
Only 303 days left till Republicans shut the president down from doing too much damage. Come on, November 2022.
Republicans: the party of lies and trying to get sympathy from the courts when they lose an election. SMRs know they can’t win a fair fight, so they try to stack the deck in their favor but still cry when they lose. Fellow squawkers, let’s all point out what we’ll now call the SMR Inferiority Complex (SMR-IC) whenever you see it. Signed, Yours Truly
It’s amazing how the liberal Democrats in the Squawkbox and everywhere hate American Patriots. Keep it up, Patriot. They hate anything pro-America.
President Biden, through his weak policies, is damaging America’s power by firing military members due to his stupid COVID policy which eliminates members who refuse the shots. He will regret his decision come November 2022 and November 2024. Let’s hope these dates are not impossible to overcome. God bless America.
If the Jan. 6 rioters had pulled that stunt in the 1700-1800s, they would have been caught and hung before dark.
For those of you who think our true president is now irrelevant: He WILL return to power. And he will make this country great again. All you who oppose him had better get ready to defend your actions.
The Biden administration has been a train wreck, a plain crash and a national disaster all wrapped into one. He is a failure at border control, foreign policy, the economy among other failures, and he has now admitted failure and defeat on COVID. Biden is not a leader, he is a loser and a quitter. America deserves better.
Squawker asks how a mother with four children can make a living for five people. The answer is actually very simple: They can’t. If you can’t afford the children, quit having children. Use your brain; you should be able to figure that out. But, no, this mother thinks taxpayers should pay for her children. Pretty sad and illogical thinking.
