Read The Albany Herald article in Friday’s paper about Wellstar and the closing of East Point Hospital and the hundreds of millions of dollars they lost in just six years. You will then realize why the Lee County Hospital wasn’t built and never will be. Multiple hospitals in one general area won’t work financially, just ask HCA, who owned Palmyra Park Hospital.
To the reader that thinks my squawk about Warnock giving Lorenzo Heard $5 million for 40 units of Lorenzo’s “affordable housing:” This was not to build the units, it was $125,000 each to remodel!
Please, American citizens, do not employ illegal immigrants and maybe they will go home or petition to come into this nation the legal way. Stand in line and wait your turn.
Ms. Hope, how dare you challenge wishes of the Great Oz? We’re not in Kansas anymore.
Consider how much all this nonsense cost Phoebe and the citizens of Albany. There’s a nobility in standing up for a just cause, even if you stand alone, but to hold up progress because you want to prove some kind of senseless point is pig-headedness. Go build your community, Phoebe. Find something else to do with your lives, Historical Commission.
T., I was splitting my sides laughing at your Thursday Column until the last sentence. No, Rodney King wasn’t a great American hero. He was a great American victim. “Can’t we all just get along?” Apparently not.
I just heard “John Hayes is a victim of white America. He’s misunderstood, only wants to do what’s right for others.” That’s a sad commentary on race relations in Albany and America. John Hayes is only a victim of his own inadequacies, and he certainly has no concern for anyone other than those in his little circle.
I just watched videos of the Dead City Collective on Facebook. Them guys are scary! And I can’t wait to see them perform.
To the squawker who thinks Abrams and Walker will do our state in: That ship has already sailed. Remember when Kemp opened the state early during the pandemic and admitted he didn’t know you could get COVID without having symptoms? And who can forget rising GOP star Marjorie “Gazpacho” Greene?
The opinions expressed by Carlton are the result of research, reading, personal experiences, upbringing, and possibly a touch of topic prejudice.
The horror on Simon Cowell’s face under the prospects that a talentless pole dancer would win “America’s Got Talent” and his whole program go to crap is the same sentiment many have watching a VP Harris speech. When America voted, yep, we too got the pole.
Biden tells us the economy is great and improving. If it was not so sad, he would be comical, like a SNL skit. He thinks if he lies loud enough and often enough, the taxpayer will believe it. We are not nearly that stupid.
For the amount of school taxes we pay, why are not all the children getting free lunches, instead of a select group?
The insurance commissioner should have run Blue Cross/Blue Shield out of Georgia. It would have served as a warning to the insurance industry. A $5 million fine is pocket change for BC/BS.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.