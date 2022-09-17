squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Read The Albany Herald article in Friday’s paper about Wellstar and the closing of East Point Hospital and the hundreds of millions of dollars they lost in just six years. You will then realize why the Lee County Hospital wasn’t built and never will be. Multiple hospitals in one general area won’t work financially, just ask HCA, who owned Palmyra Park Hospital.

