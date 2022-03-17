squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Kudos to Dolly for removing her name for consideration to the R&R Hall Of Fame. Those folks need to pull their head out and elect Paul Anka and Neil Sedaka, who really do deserve it for their performing, writing and longevity.
Dougherty County lost a legend this weekend. Rest in peace, Elizabeth Nichols.
Ain’t we funny people? We complain about $5-a-gallon gas as we walk into the curb store and buy a $1 for a bottle of water, which sells for $6 a gallon.
I agree we should help Ukraine, although Biden should have done it months ago. The problem is that he is ignoring our own country. Inflation, crime, the border, education, homelessness and fentanyl are now destroying our quality of life.
Trump/Putin 2024. A Trumpsters dream ticket.
I just read Yours Truly’s response to the Patriot in regards to the Patriot naming black leaders opposing CRT, which was requested by Yours Truly. Yours Truly has now proven he has an extremely bad case of denialism. Denialism is being combative, untruthful, deceptive and denying reality. This is bad enough, but Yours Truly is also a racist.
Tucker Carlson ... America’s version of Lord Haw Haw.
Seeing how Mr. Hall’s letter to the editor indicates his love for everything Biden, I strongly suggest that Mr. Hall get that Biden/Harris sign back up in front of his house and office so that COVID-positive cartel members will know where they can get three hots and a cot. Show your pride in how Biden is running this once great country.
If we had a better President, maybe less people would be whining.
Voting rights supporters need to keep an eye on the voter commission, as it is obvious Republicans across the state and country are focused on curtailing voters, and especially minorities’, access to the ballot box.
With all the problems facing citizens of this country, should our politicians waste time on feel-good legislation like Daylight Saving Time? Don’t they see much more significant issues that need to be dealt with?
I agree, Fletcher. We all need our “happy places.” I go fishing.
So we’re giving $2.2 million to the Ritz in Albany, $3 million to Driskell Park for a swimming pool, and $2 million for Community Food Hub Southwest Georgia Project. Who is going to control this $2 million; who writes the checks? I see the project is to create a food hub, and address hunger ... $2 million for tomato seeds and plants?
The Albany Symphony Orchestra’s playing of the Ukraine national anthem may have been “only a gesture,” as some have said, but it was a powerful one. Thank you for taking a stand.
I wonder how many Democratic politicians are driving electric cars. Biden? Pelosi? AOC? Schumer?
Squawker, here’s what you do about a false profit like Lorenzo Heard ... you ignore him and eventually he’ll go away.
Where is the justice in America when a D-list actor can invent a bogus hate crime, be convicted and sentenced to jail, and then released after a few days by an activist judge?
As we look around at all the turmoil — local, state, nation — I’m reminded of some important words of wisdom: This too shall pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.