It’s not enough that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are humiliating our country, but Nancy Pelosi has to put her two cents worth in by confusing Ukraine with Hungary. Russia is invading Ukraine, not Hungary. Pray for our country.
The Lee County Hospital was dead in the water from the get-go. No hospital administrator will ever consider going to Lee County. The commissioners’ only agenda was to confiscate Grand Island Golf Course, but they needed justification, albeit a lie. Remember, Grand Island was given to Lee County as a donation for use as a golf course.
I don’t want any country to be invaded. Two million-plus invaded the U.S. last year, and more than that are predicted to come in 2022. We don’t know who they are and what they plan to do. Biden, care about us as well as Ukraine.
Fletcher, I think you’ve surpassed your use-by date. Maybe it’s time for you to ride off into the sunset.
For the first time in Super Bowl history, the halftime performers had more felonies than the players.
Beautifully written article on Horace King, the man. Doug Porter is an exceptional writer, and I thank him for sharing with The Albany Herald’s readers.
It recently dawned on me while watching the Olympic Games that twerking evolved from the game of curling. Don’t believe me? Just watch them work those brooms.
What President Biden needs to do is seek out the wisdom of all these brilliant keyboard warriors who submit anonymous commentary to the Squawkbox every day. They, of course, have all the answers because they watch Fox News.
Constitutional carry doesn’t change the requirements to purchase a firearm, and the federal background check is still required unless the individual holds a concealed carry permit. So what are you talking about, Carlton? Are you trying to scare folks with misinformation?
Putin ain’t got a prayer against Kamala. Kamala knows “what it is.”
Reading about the Water Resource funding to be used at Albany State jointly with EPD gives me hope that something good will come out of all that money the government is giving away. At least with Mark Masters running the program, we know the money will be used as it is supposed to be.
Well, Carlton, two years of spot-on assessments of VP Harris have unfortunately shown how inept she really is at politics. Wish we had all been wrong. The Patriot
I guess Dip Gaines, Jon Howard and Demetrius Young will try to find a way to get their hands on some of that $12 million that was granted to help fix the woeful sewer system in the city. Maybe we can use it for a big-old food giveaway and to buy “medicinal marijuana” for those who partake.
Just to be fair, let’s have a month of white history.
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will do more for the electric car industry than any of the government’s liberal policies.
If I'd only held on to all my Batman and Superman comics back in the day, I could probably retire a millionaire today. Hard to believe all those trifles are worth so much money today. If only we had a glimpse at the future. Sigh. I'll go back to work now.
