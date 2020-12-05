squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Would someone please tell Warnock that if his children did not have gangsta and thug mentality, you would not have to open the doors and let his children go free? You commit the crime; you do the time. Also tell him that you can’t take the Lord’s name in vain.
While the pandemic rages and people are dying, Trump gave a speech in which he continued to talk about the “rigged” election. As always, it’s all about him; he only cares about himself, and yet millions still support this liar, con artist and crook. Unbelievable. That Masked Man
I hope the Republicans in Georgia win.
To the squawker that thinks the Postmaster General is the problem with our mail in Albany: You are so wrong. Go to the main post office in Albany and take a look around at the employees. Federal employees with an attitude that they cannot be fired. Really a worthless bunch.
Trump is coming to Valdosta again. Why doesn’t Commissioner B.J. have enough political pull to get him to come to Albany? She got “the inside trader” to come to Albany. Our Civic Center is still not being used as usual.
The commissioner’s mom isn’t the problem. He is.
It doesn’t make any sense and is in poor taste to keep harping about a deceased person. Remember Trump and John McCain? Demetrius Young, like him or not, which some obviously don’t, is writing his own story. I suggest the hater(s) do the same.
Dear Donald, the people of America have spoken and you’re “fired.” So yes you are a “loser,” and the people supporting your false allegations of voter fraud are “suckers.”
Trump thinks Kemp should completely ignore the law and use emergency powers to make the Secretary of State declare him the winner in the election. With not only this act of defiance but with other swing-state vote results being claimed to be fraudulent with zero legitimate evidence and demanding they violate the law as well as the Constitution, is this not an indicator of his desires to be a dictator?
Now that the Democrats will have the White House, they are acknowledging scientific data proving children should be in school. Pelosi said Trump and his administration were risking children’s health to suggest school attendance. That was before the election.
The substitute mail carrier was lost Friday and Saturday trying to deliver mail in our large and confusing apartment complex. She tried really hard, though, and I appreciate that she found my mail and brought it back out on Sunday.
Top pathologist and virologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson says that the coronavirus crisis is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the public, and paper and fabric masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness, and testing should stop because false numbers are driving public hysteria and it is outrageous to shut down society for what is just another bad flu.
As a senior, I think senior citizens should get the COVID-19 vaccines first. But after listening to Dr. Fauci, I cannot find a cogent argument against primary health care providers having front-of-the-line privileges. They are the front line.
