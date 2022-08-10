The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Lee County in southwestern Georgia...
Eastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northwestern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 500 PM EDT.
* At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Albany,
or near Albany, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Leesburg, Albany, Putney, Smithville, East Albany, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Turner City, Warwick, Chokee, Stocks, Radium
Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga
Regional A/P, Palmyra, Olivers Mill, Neyami, Williamsburg and
Century.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dougherty,
southwestern Lee, northeastern Baker, east central Calhoun and
southeastern Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 430 PM
EDT...
At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Putney, moving northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Leesburg, Putney, Albany, East Albany, Turner City, Walker, Radium
Springs, Red Store Crossroads, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South
Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra, Century, Ducker, Byne
Crossroads, Armena and Williamsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
“Sitting idly” ... wow! An insight into this pluralistic out-of-control cultural chaos, where there are no moral, ethical or societal absolutes, where each one’s self-defining freedoms and rights constantly morph to further degrade, divide, alienate, infringe and impose on that of each other. Rejecting God’s better way, it only gets worse.
Yep, throw 200 apartments next to pickleball courts in a bad area and see how many people come to play from elsewhere. Nip it, kill recreation for others before it starts.
$21 million to cover the overall costs to rename nine Confederate-named military bases. Gee ... that sure would have paid for a lot of food stamps.
Patriot, why do you keep lying in the Squawkbox? The new bill will not raise taxes on middle- and lower-income people. You are about as much as a patriot as those domestic terrorists that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
First Bannon, then Jones and now Trump; all the truth denies are getting their just desserts. There is such a thing as karma.
YT, do you lie to your family as much as you and the other DADs lie in the squawkbox about Donald Trump? Remember the pointing fingers and throwing stones sayings?
Now that the Democrats have sent the FBI to raid a former president’s home, you DADs should expect the same to happen to Biden, Clinton, etc. when Republicans return to power.
More evidence of right-wing propaganda: The FBI did not raid Mar-A-Lago on Monday night, they peacefully executed a search warrant based on probable cause. Trump-inspired insurrectionists did raid the Capitol, sought to kill the VP, and assaulted police officers. The Equality Man
It’s time leaders like Clarence Thomas stood up and exerted authority. The left has been getting away with their liberal agenda for too long. Thomas and his conservative fellow justices will now right the wrongs that plague America, helping the true president make America great again.
What do you call a smiling, sober, courteous person at a bar association convention? The caterer.
FBI ... admitted to lying and manufacturing evidence at Ruby Ridge and Waco. Unable to prevent 9-11 and completely unable to identify who the real enemies of the nation are.
High-level Chinese asset and sex trafficker Hunter Biden breathed a sigh of relief as an FBI raid team passed by his West Palm Beach vacation home to raid Donald Trump’s residence.
Who gives a rat’s butt about what YT, the Pin Cushion and =ity man think. They are just egotistical female dogs who think that they are so much smarter than anyone else. They are smart only in their minds, and if they had any smarts at all, they would be educated idiots.
Biden promised to “transform” America. Looks like Biden has kept their promise ... transformed America into the “Gestapo State.”
Squawks about your taxes going up and a Democratic plan to make you middle-class and poor even poorer are getting tiresome. You got an extra $100; Trump and his real constituents got millions. You curse taxing corporations, but you will not take action when drug companies charge you over $1,000 for insulin each month.
