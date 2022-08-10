squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

“Sitting idly” ... wow! An insight into this pluralistic out-of-control cultural chaos, where there are no moral, ethical or societal absolutes, where each one’s self-defining freedoms and rights constantly morph to further degrade, divide, alienate, infringe and impose on that of each other. Rejecting God’s better way, it only gets worse.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.