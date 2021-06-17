squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Why don’t Lee officials talk about a hospital instead of a recreational site?
You Trumpsters don’t like King Randall because you say he’s a lying, draft-dodging con man, but you love Donald Trump? What’s the difference?
Whatever happened to the audit/investigation into missing money in the Albany Municipal Court? What, if anything, has been done since it was reported?
Anyone else notice that there has been zero reports from WALB about the huge Lee County/Sistrunk lawsuit? Could it be the multiple “Billy Mathis Attorney at Law” advertisements that play on repeat on that same channel that is holding up a report? And someone said non-biased reporting was dead? Odd, am I right?
We knew that Yours Truly was a left-winger, but to embrace a known con-man puts him in the far left, cancel-the-police crowd. That makes him a danger to the community.
Albany business owners: Please read Carlton Fletcher’s column in Wednesday’s Herald. Those sullen, ill-mannered young people you allow to interact with customers are driving business away.
Do they really need a representative on the School Board when the people won’t even get out to vote? Our schools are suffering.
When will the city put in sidewalks on Dawson Road? I’m tired of seeing people walk through my neighborhood.
Squawker, why don’t you step up and do Michael Fowler’s job for a month or two? Then maybe after you gain a fuller understanding of his duties and the circumstances his role can entail, you might actually have some credibility to throw shade at him
I’m awaiting my next fix on Phil Facchini. We want to know more about this fascinating, talented musician.
Southern Philosophy: “If a hurt can’t be fixed with a mother’s love and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, better head to the emergency room.”
It’s no wonder there is so much illegal dumping in Albany. Express Disposal won’t do their job.
When reading squawks, I don’t know if people are trying to be sarcastic, funny or if they really believe what they’re saying. Some of the things said are surreal.
Critical race theory is a slap in the face to MLK because it teaches the opposite of not judging a person by the color of his skin.
Only 35% of adult Georgians are vaccinated. With that Delta variant on the horizon, at least we know Phoebe is ready.
A teen in Americus shoots another kid during horseplay, and a squawker thinks, “We all need to rally around the NRA, do what they say and they‘ll protect us from the Democrats.” This is after a string of shootings/killings in the nation. Who will protect us from a misguided soul who thinks God wants us to be armed?
I use Seventh Avenue a lot and have never seen the new traffic light at the Monroe intersection function as anything other than a hindrance to either street. There’s never enough traffic there to warrant it.
The Walmart neighborhood market on Westover now claims that there’s another coin shortage. So if you pay in cash, you either must have exact change or they keep any coin change. Publix doesn’t seem to have this problem. And, yes, I have a debit card.
