From Tommy Coleman’s interview: Henry Mathis sold his vote and tried to implicate Coleman; David Williams tried to give everyone in the city $10,000 of federal money. We survived that. We’ll survive all the stuff going on now.
ASU police handing out tickets to folks going to work on Gillionville, and far west of the campus? How about adding more insult to the injury caused by an HBCU takeover of this once great town.
I appreciate the mayor and Ward IV commissioner for positive campaigns. Can’t say the same for most of their opponents.
Go vote Bo.
I heartily agree with Carlton’s editorial regarding the October-November rush for Christmas ads, sales, movies, songs, etc. Both the meaning of Christmas as well as Thanksgiving get lost in the muddle. Sadly, this is not new. My local newspaper, in a different part of the country, printed my editorial 50 years ago complaining of the same thing.
To the Sunday squawker who said Sherwood broke their relationship with the Kendrick brothers to avoid losing the tax-exempt status: God forbid Sherwood lose that status. With all of the former private homes they have bought around Whispering Pines and Old Pretoria Road and taken off the tax rolls, we could hire many more new policemen to make our city safe.
A former Georgia governor was once alleged to have said, “It is hard to be immersed in Georgia politics and go to church with a clear conscience.”
Thank you, Mr. Coleman, for shedding some light on Albany’s past. Unfortunately, part of that past — a man who was arrested for extortion while in office — is rearing its ugly head in this election. Go out and vote, but vote smart.
Chad Warbington has done four large residential remodeling jobs for me. I appreciate his suggestions, value his knowledge and respect his integrity. He will be a good city commissioner. It is definitely time for a change.
Finally, all the hoopla about this election is coming to an end. I don’t know that any decisions the voters make on Tuesday will bring about any significant change, but at least we won’t have to read any more of Chad Warbington and Roger Marietta’s embarrassing episodes.
Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s home state is on fire and hundreds of thousands of people are without power, but they are more concerned about impeaching Trump.
A few weeks ago, people laughed when UGA lost to South Carolina. Why aren’t they laughing at the Florida Gators for losing against UGA again?
Squawker, please, David “Crumb-Snatching” Perdue is worse than Mitt Romney. “Do Nothing” David fills his pockets with elite campaign money and helps protect Trump’s support of Putin taking over the world.
Vote for Bo Dorough.
The Democrats in congress can walk and chew gum at the same time. They can lawfully pursue impeachment and keep sending legislation to the Senate, where Moscow Mitch lets bills just die.
How can the liberals win an election, they’re still trying to decide which bathroom to use?
Negative squawker thinks just because a manufacturing plant closes down it represents the economy in the whole country.