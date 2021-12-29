squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A big thank you to a city of Albany team led by David Watson. They and their equipment have done so much to reclaim the historic camellia garden known as Tip’s Garden located on the west side of Hilsman Park, which was severely damaged during the January storms of 2017.
Let’s go there: Herschel Walker was recently exposed for lying about graduating from UGA. Anyone who has heard him speak could have told you that. He’s just like his mento,r Trump: He lies about things that are easily verifiable. Walker wants to be a U.S. Senator. Is he the best the GOP can do in Georgia?
Yours Truly, being a Marine does not mean you can fight. Being an ex-cop does not mean you can fight. Having gym muscles does not mean you can fight. How much real-world time have you spent in a parking lot in the mud and blood? That is how you become a tough guy. The only thing I see on a playground is children.
Home run with Sunday’s paper. Enjoyed reading about Judge Marsh and writer Patti Callahan in Southview. Also, Thomasville on front page. Wish railroad had ended in Albany.
Oh well, it was nice while it lasted. Looks like we’ll all go back into hiding now. But you self-important experts keep putting the lives of others in danger. See y’all as we move on to the next variant.
Are we going to be subjected to B.J. Fletcher’s farewell tour until she leaves office? She still gets front-page photo ops and press coverage after having been defeated. Come on, man.
Freedom is not unrestrained self-determination to do what one chooses, a stone-age absence of order. Rather, opposite, it is a quality achieved through disciplined and well-picked limitations, not lawlessness but mastery of lawfulness. It is a governed condition, not merely the ability to choose, but rather the preservation of that ability.
Squawker, once again you don’t understand supply and demand. We had an oversupply of gas and oil during the last administration because of the policies that were enacted. Do you understand that the volume of gas the president had released from the reserves is actually consumed in less than 36 hours? Hardly enough to show an increase in supply.
One racist SMR stated that if Daunte Wright had followed the law, he and Kim Potter would have enjoyed the holidays with their families. Just like an SMR, trying to use misdirection. What you should have said was if Gregory and Travis McMichael and Roddie Bryan had followed the law, they and Ahmaud Arberry would have spent the holidays with their families. Signed, Yours Truly
Looks like our Merry Christmases are going to lead to a sad new year. I don’t know what it will take to have people take this pandemic seriously. More deaths, I guess.
Sounds like a Trumpster got what they give in the comment on Young’s representation of “us.” Commissioners are responsible for putting forth concerns of their ward. Those concerns may be shared in the city. When they are involved, citizens pull the ears of their commissioners, and something gets done. We generally have the same problems, but we fight too much on small, Squawkbox issues.
