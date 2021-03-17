squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Many are saying that they have not had any side effects from the COVID vaccines. However, what will you be saying six months to a year from now? Do we know the long-term effects? So don’t criticize those who want to wait some months before taking it; there is nothing wrong with being cautious.
Presidents are supposed to protect Americans. When does President Biden begin to fulfill his obligation as president?
It would have been funny if we weren’t paying for it: Demetrius Young saying we don’t need technology for garbage collection. If others had suggested the eastside get inferior equipment compared to the west side, he would have been the first to cry racism. Hypocrite.
I am always amazed when a politician starts to address youth crime in Albany and the first thing out of their mouth is that the government needs to provide programs to keep the youth off the streets. this has been tried again and again for about 60 years to no avail. Since when is the government responsible for your children?
Tucker Carlson is encouraging Republicans not to get vaccinated. For once I agree with him.
We now have a puppet president in the Oval Office who is mentally and financially compromised. Biden is beholden to Beijing, China’s bribes, not the will of the American people.
Sad that the military has to be away from their families to guard the D.C. Capitol when there is nothing going on over there. Big waste of taxpayers’ money. They should have them at the border.
Wow, Mayor Bo, how long are you going to be paying off those campaign promises to the detriment of the city of Albany?
The first Congressman to introduce term limits is a true leader and has the people in his best interests.
Masked Man and other Democrats, did you bother to read all the pork spending in the COVID relief bill to understand why Republicans voted “Nay?” Over 70% of it was spent on things such as bailing out the wonderfully run blue states and cities. Again, we’re PhDs in bovine scatology down here. Sincerely, your local Bovine Scatology Artist.
Joe Biden’s war is not against the virus. It’s against the U.S. Constitution and liberty itself.
Thanks to Biden and the regressives, my company is having to raise prices effective April 1 for the first time in three years. Hang onto your wallets.
Pelosi and CNN hosts have the same talking points: The trouble at the border is because Trump left a “broken system.” I suppose the masses hear this repeated over and over enough and they believe it. The people who live in that area know the truth.
Trump’s stimulus plan bailed out big companies but not small businesses. Biden’s stimulus plan helps the working class. Sunday’s editorial is a reflection of society and class.
I have long known that the postal service was bad. I am going to add to that. I am missing some mail that I should have gotten 3-15-21. Carrier didn’t deliver Monday or Tuesday. Here is the topper: You cannot reach anyone at the post office by phone or smoke signal. I have a suggestion: Fire all of them and turn it over to a private concern.
