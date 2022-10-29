On Monday, an elderly friend and I went to the Civic Center to vote. From the time we entered the door, we were escorted to every point from check-in to voting booth to casting our ballots to exit. The poll workers were cheerful and helpful with a lot of patience with us slow folks. I was impressed with the workers and how they conducted the process.
I dreamed I went up to Athens town, the Redcoat Band was marching up and down playing “Glory, Glory to Old Georgia.” I looked and saw following along, Herty and Warner and Sanford and Stegeman and Mehre and Butts ... then I thought I saw Dooley ... yes, Vince Dooley had joined the throng as the song became “Georgia On My Mind.”
Bob Langstaff is the only member of the Albany City Commission with an ounce of integrity. He voted for what his constituents wanted, not to line his pocket at their expense. We must vote this conniving mayor and his worthless henchmen out of office at the next opportunity. Maybe someone can put a recall election together. I’d sign on.
Hey Commissioners, really? A pay increase now when the citizens of Albany are having a hard time putting food of our tables and gas in our cars? I could see a small increase, say cost of living, but not what you’re asking for. Guess y’all don’t want to be reelected — because you won’t be, and we will not forget.
Wow, Demetrious Young is finally going to have his first real job making somewhere in the neighborhood of minimum wage. Of course, he’s not earning the money, he voted to take it from taxpayers. I will lead the charge against him in the next election.
Wonder if Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats still think America does not have a crime problem.
I have officially begun — and will continue — my campaign to have my city commissioner voted out of office. I’ve been very disappointed in the actions of these people who are supposed to be working on our behalf, but them voting themselves a huge raise is the last straw. I will do all I can to get my commissioner out of office; please join me.
Always order two coffees. That way, folks will think that the second doughnut belongs to someone else.
Yeah, ha ha, Chad Warbington, we’ll send you a letter or email thanking you for a job well-done when you do something well. You’ve used your position as a commissioner to promote yourself, and now you vote yourself a raise and a retirement plan. You are a stone hypocrite, and I will work hard to see that you’re not re-elected.
The mayor and city commissioners want their positions to become their road to not needing a regular paying job. If this robbing of taxpayers is finally approved, it means they are regular city employees and should be subject to being fired at any time and not just at election time. Time for a recall election?
There comes a time when a government official outlives his usefulness. Jon Howard is at that point. For this man to make excuses for why he should get more taxpayer money for going to two or three meetings a month and taking a handful of phone calls is ludicrous.
