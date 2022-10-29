squawkbox.jpg

On Monday, an elderly friend and I went to the Civic Center to vote. From the time we entered the door, we were escorted to every point from check-in to voting booth to casting our ballots to exit. The poll workers were cheerful and helpful with a lot of patience with us slow folks. I was impressed with the workers and how they conducted the process.

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
