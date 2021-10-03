squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Much appreciation goes out to Robert Griffin of the Albany engineering department and the current head of the water department. These gentlemen were extremely helpful in getting a water leak in my yard fixed quickly. All departments should function like this.
I would like to give a big shout-out to the DJ who has the House of Wax program on Saturday mornings on the 93.9 oldies station. He plays great songs from the ’50s and ’60s that I haven’t heard in years. Brings a big smile to the face of this 74-year-old teenager.
Wonderful article about right to roam. I can’t roam but enjoyed visualizing. Europe gets lots of things right. Compare their education of students to ours. Keep them coming, Doug. Nice change of pace.
Am enjoying Perspectives page most days. Cal, Reagan, York ... not so much. But as Carlton would say, “That’s just me.”
It is best to learn from a true source, not some interpreter. Read and make your own judgments. Don’t allow someone else to read and insert their prejudices before presenting it to you.
If Sanford Bishop is a moderate then Carlton Fletcher is a world famous brain surgeon.
If money is to be given for taking the COVID vaccine, it should go to the people who willingly did their part to keep all of us healthy. Bribing people — who chose not to do their part — is insulting to those who did.
A beautiful and touching story by Scott Ludwig.
I am saving all these Democrat names so I can list them in November 2024 after President Trump is returned to his rightful office. Maybe Democrats will finally own up and apologize for their failure in predicting.
Commissioner Langstaff’s most recent literature campaign states: “There aren’t many banner headlines in these efforts by Bob …” largely because “these efforts” were accomplished 20 years ago. But what has he done for the city lately? Mr. Langstaff is a very smart person, but he hasn’t contributed to a commission meeting in months. And for his silence, he wants to be re-elected?
Oooh. We get it now. When candidate Biden said he was a unifier not a divider, he didn’t mean he’d bring conservatives and liberals together. He meant he’d bring moderate and progressive Democrats together.
Noted on TV that the uneducated were the majority of unvaccinated and also the ones protesting wearing masks. I guess that means when I see someone in the store without a mask, they don’t care about the lives of their families, friends and neighbors and that they are probably uneducated.
Two weeks in a row with no column, Mr. Fletcher? You’re slipping.
Yours Truly telling people to get a life when he sends multiple squawks, daily, to an anonymous newspaper column. That’s rich.
My grandad lets me call him Joe (GI Joe). He told me when I asked him what his job was in the Army that he was a trained killer, the Army trained him and others to kill. “Did you kill anybody?” I asked. “No,” he said, “we weren’t allowed.”
If public service workers, teachers, nurses receive a bonus or a raise, it should only apply to those who are fully vaccinated. They are the ones who care for the public.
