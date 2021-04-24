squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If there was no cheating or voter fraud in Georgia’s presidential or senatorial runoffs, how is the new election law supposed to stop it? Trump, Purdue and Loeffler all lost. Yet the GOP is working feverishly here and in other states to make it more challenging for all to vote.
So people are asking where the country goes after the George Floyd trial. I have a few suggestions: Tell everybody to obey the law, follow police commands, and get a job.
George Floyd’s death was tragic, but is there anyone that believes that he would not still be alive if he had not resisted arrest and fought with the police?
Entertainers and pro athletes are mistaken for people of importance. I’ve needed a doctor. I’ve needed a teacher. I need farmers every day. I’ve needed an auto mechanic, plumber, and electrician, but I have never needed an entertainer or pro athlete or media personality.
Great article, Carlton regarding Austin’s. But the problem is bigger, affecting bus drivers for school districts, fast food restaurants, convenience stories and even newspapers that need deliverers. But it was our 2nd District Congressman, that you interviewed, who voted to contribute to the problem. He is more concerned about making D.C. the 51st state.
“Peace is the presence of justice.” — Rev. Al Sharpton. Can you argue with that?
Squawker about chicken control: Thank you. You gave me a chuckle. My guess is you’re talking about the Merry Acres and downtown chickens. Doesn’t sound like you’re from around here, either. Those chickens have been here forever. The city won’t waste their time on them.
Agree rightly, guilty. Floyd, the innocent “sacrifice,” became the personification of 400 years of suffering and all current ills and bitterness, and Chauvin, that of the “oppressor” white supremacist and the universal system of evil. Honor the one, to hell now with the other. But Satan has feasted, and evil is emboldened in the all of it.
I usually pay my Albany utility bill via phone. This month the automated system had the wrong amount due. The paper bill clearly showed the right amount. Not wanting to wait until 1 p.m. to resolve the issue with a human, I paid online. Someone should ensure the automated system has the correct amount owed.
Golf is a relaxing way to get really frustrated and super disappointed in yourself.
The American Civil War only lasted four years, not 160 years as some people want you to believe. Stop the insanity.
Yes, Carlton, government’s creating another strata of non-workers with the new class of COVID money-dependent former workers. But, like Hillary said, “What difference does it make?” At this point, probably little.
Thank goodness the election workers won’t have to go by my signature the next time I vote. I’m elderly, and I don’t write my signature the same every time. My signature changes, but my driver’s license number does not. Thank you, Gov. Kemp, for wanting our elections to be safe and accurate.
I don’t watch Fox News or listen to talk radio for the same reason I don’t eat out of the toilet. That Masked Man
