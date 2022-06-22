squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Why is Cutliff’s Outreach housing rental property (parcel 000BB/00008/020, FMV $1.7 million)) taxed and Mt Olive’s Outreach (parcel 0000K/00043/001, FMV $4.2 million) tax exempt?
Sunday’s editorial page was great.
Carlton, what percentage of these school zone speeding tickets hold up in court? People would like to know.
Ole Pat Riot is a Navy vet, hard worker, fisherman, golf fan and a crazed college football nut but no racist. He bleeds red white and blue. The Patriot
Making sense in USA: where “Be all you can be” is now “Claim all you can claim.” Where a nobody, that’s done nothing can, like a Forest Gump movie, politically photoshop themselves as the hero in every major historical event, form a nonprofit and give themselves a plaque, political campaign cameo and title CEO, CFO, COO and POO.
You may think it’s hot, but you’ve probably never been in the Que Son Valley, 115 degrees, 100% humidity, sweat running in your eyes, pinned down in a paddy, out of water, getting shot at ... hot.
Hershel isn’t having a good game this week. One 22-yard run with his ex-wife and three runs where he ran out of bounds before he got to the scrimmage line.
Perhaps you have forgotten that the now governor was the former secretary of state. He did what Republican have learned do do well, cheated. He cleared the voter rolls in certain areas, and those voters were disenfranchised just before the election. Great move Kemp. No we have not forgotten, and your attempt at revisionist history is trite.
Be careful who comes into your house. I let someone in (I did not invite them), and they stole my watch and ring. You never know who to trust this day and time.
I don’t know why you waste your breath, Carlton, people only hear what they want to hear.
Excellent story on Mr. Joel Johnson at Albany State. I’d like to hear about his trip to South Africa.
History repeats itself. Many of the economic trends seen today are the same as in the ’70s and ’80s. I hope leisure suits don’t come back.
Can the few Biden supporters out there tell us what he has done to benefit our country?
Pitting abortion against vaccination mandates is a false equivalency. You have a right to do as you please with your body. You do not have the right to kill me as you make that choice. Currently, no women making a decision to terminate her pregnancy puts me or you in jeopardy. It is known that the unvaccinated aided the spread of COVID, killing others.
I have been married to my wife 26 years. My car was bought used five years ago. I open doors for her everywhere we go. We love each other.
Great to read another article by Mac Gordon, hottie toddy.
You would think all of America is tired of hearing the same old song about keeping youths occupied with taxpayer recreation programs. When did America decide it is not the parents’ responsibility to raise their children? Are they taught no values at home? It is ridiculous that so-called parents cannot raise their children without relying on taxpayers.
Can we just admit that we may have taken this “anyone can grow up to be president” thing too far?
