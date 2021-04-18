Sanford, if you regret Washington becoming so partisan then stop being part of the problem.
The superintendent and current Board of Education are really moving Valdosta High School forward. A once great school has been knocked to its knees with fines and penalties, and the firing of a good and moral coach and hiring someone with nothing but a troubled past. What were these people thinking?
It's gotten so frustrating, and now it's just disgusting, how Channel 10 plays on the fears of the community by turning every threat of rain into a "Weather Day" and sending out messages of danger to a gullible community. They're only trying to lure viewers, and it's a disservice to a community that has seen so many real disasters.
I keep hoping Carly will pull a large-caliber, semi-automatic pistol from behind the cushion, put a half-dozen into AT&T, and turn to her roomie and say, "How's that for high speed?"
If protesters are not peaceful, they are rioters. Rioters belong in jail.
Sanford Bishop and his fellow DADs are the cause of partisanship in DC. Their march toward Communism has caused concern on both sides of the aisle and all across America.
Aren't we just a wee bit overboard in editorial "endorsing" of a candidate for city manager? Forget the resume, the "facts" are all there.
Squawker, the problem isn't Biden or the Democrats. The problem was the shooter, the one pulling the trigger. They and they alone cause these shootings. Personal responsibility, accepting the results of one's actions, is a thing of the past and has been replaced by placing blame everywhere except where it should be.
I love the old Western theme songs, too. My favorite was "Bonanza" ... we'd wait for the part in the song where they play the familiar three guitar notes to scream "Bonanza!" and the three-note, three-note, five-note break to proclaim: "This is Pa," "This is Hoss," "This is Little Joe." Everyone who watched the show knows what I'm talking about.
Your 40 acres and a mule were promised to you by Democrats, and just like the Democrats of today, they never deliver on their promises. When are my black brothers and sisters going to wake up to this Pied Piper? For all his faults, Donald Trump delivered on his promises.
There was not a copy of the Herald available in Americus on Friday. One paper box had Tuesdays edition, and the rest had a copy of the Thursday edition. Why can't the circulation department get a decent, reliable carrier. I'd subscribe, but I probably would get the same sorry service.
A few weeks ago, there were stories in the Herald concerning the Rawson Circle Historic District. Those homeowners do not need repeat attempts to downgrade the area. Albany has lost many historic treasures. Leave Rawson Circle alone.
Ronald Reagan once said, "We must reject the idea that every time a law is broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his or her actions." This was spoken many years ago but reflects on today's society.
