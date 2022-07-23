Making sense in the USA: Under-aged teens can’t drive a car, but stupid and incompetent politicians can lead a country. From Johnson’s 2011 Guam may tip over comment, to Walker’s anti-COVID powder and China floated bad air to us and sucked our good away, the pitiful proof of least-capable runs for office continues.
How could Herschel Walker possibly screw up the Senate more than it is now?
CNN, MSNBC and FOX. They are not news networks. They are political opinion networks. Do you need a $6 million-a-year television commentator to tell you how to think and vote?
Biden just tested positive for worst president.
So you got the pic of the (t)Rump? Right next to Hitler, Stalin and Mao? Watch out what you ask for. You may get it. God help us all. God save America from Rump and his acolytes. THE DOCTOR
I hope you read farther into the story about the "Kumbaya" of getting quality people because the County Commission is going to raise county employees' salaries. You know, to the part where they talk about raising taxes ... again. With consolidation, at least, we could concentrate the incompetence.
Hey Squawker, I too have a photo of Trump on my wall. Makes a great dartboard.
As a student of history, I was particularly apprehensive on Jan. 6. I wonder how many Americans know what happened at the last national election in Germany taking place before VE Day in 1945? Answer: Adolph Hitler won a free election in the early 1930s to be chancellor of Germany.
In America we call it "lobbying." Everywhere else they call it "bribery" and "corruption."
What was it Barry McGuire said: "You don't believe we're on the eve of destruction?" It seems we're getting closer than ever.
I liked Tom Berry's idea when he came to town: Cut the fat out of the budget by eliminating unnecessary jobs. You could pay people more money and actually cut the budget if you trimmed waste. A quick look around at all the assistant thises and assistant thats getting management pay, and you see exactly what I mean.
Another day that the mail carrier drove past my house and did deliver my mail. Another example of Albany's finest.
I love my pastor/county commission chairman/slum lord.
Once more, the elections have become a matter of choosing the best from the worst. Or, in some cases, the one that promises to do the most to improve my lot in life instead of the one who will do the best job for everyone.
I remember taking my last child to college and thinking, "Free at last!" My euphoria lasted about two weeks ... and I really started missing having those darned kids underfoot.
I want to give a shout-out, thank you and God bless to all the linemen at Mitchell EMC. You have my great appreciation for the work you do, especially during rain, thunder, lighting and heat that you all deal with every day. Thank you very much.
Eric Burdon for president. Love, peace and San Franciscan nights. We'll make "Spill the Wine" the national anthem, sit around singing about being in our birthday suits in front of good-looking women. Yeah, Burdon for prez in 2024.
