Squawkbox

Making sense in the USA: Under-aged teens can’t drive a car, but stupid and incompetent politicians can lead a country. From Johnson’s 2011 Guam may tip over comment, to Walker’s anti-COVID powder and China floated bad air to us and sucked our good away, the pitiful proof of least-capable runs for office continues.

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
