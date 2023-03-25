squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Cancel student debt. Cancel student debt? Hell ... how about just cancel my house payment? Or just pay off my new BMW. It’s exactly the same thing ... someone wanting to get out from under a commitment on the back of folks who pay taxes.
It is getting more and more difficult to understand politicians. I think they feel we are all so stupid. Ossoff on TV this week was telling us how “he is delivering the facilities” for helicopters stationed in Valdosta. What an idiotic statement. That is not your money, senator, it is the citizens’.
It takes a lot of balls to golf the way I do.
Wow, Lyle Lovett. Who knew? Not me. Thanks, Carlton.
Make no mistake, squawker, Jon Ossoff has done more for south Georgia in his first few weeks than that miserable hack David Perdue did in his entire six-year term.
By replacing your potato chip snack with grapefruit, you are in danger of losing 90% of the little joy left in your life.
Taking down two SMRs: One thinks named squawkers should have their own chat room and the other skips to the end to see who wrote it. Our squawks are too complex for people of your limited intelligence. Perhaps your time would be better spent in the comics section. If need be, get someone to explain it to you. Signed, Yours Truly
No doubt we are heading to World War III, and we have our weak president to thank for it.
To the squawker who said Biden lies all the time: Let’s compare his, if any, against the more than 30,000 proven lies Trump told in office. Don’t think you are truthful, oh well, you are a liar.
Trump and his family have taken millions of dollars from Russia and Saudi Arabia. Treason.
I get it, Pat Riot, it’s not that you don’t want anything to do with your daughter Trailer Trash Tammy, she doesn’t want anything to do with you. I understand perfectly.
I fear TikTok is just another method being used by China to capture (or steal) data about America and its people. It is time this government realizes Chine is our enemy and begins bringing back to America those businesses and products given away by our leaders. Vote to eliminate TikTok.
We all need to remember we don’t remember things anymore, so carry a tape recorder to help you remember. Great for a shopping list.
Sadly, if Trump wins the GOP nomination, he will lose the general election and we will be stuck with another four years of Democrat control of the White House.
Culture that not only approves of women having multiple children with different men, all out of wedlock, and also further encourages men to father children they will never support has no place in a decent society. It’s just systemic abuse of women and children.
SMRs, test question: If the U.S. experiences another pandemic, would you take advice from a medical expert or MTG?
Complain, whine and cry over and over about how terrible the greatest civilization in history has been to you and yours. Roman and Egyptian history were tough as well, not to mention the Orient. But all were extremely successful for thousands of years without any kiddie paper cut victims in the ER.
