Cancel student debt. Cancel student debt? Hell ... how about just cancel my house payment? Or just pay off my new BMW. It’s exactly the same thing ... someone wanting to get out from under a commitment on the back of folks who pay taxes.

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated