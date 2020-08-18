squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Note: All of the Trump supporters pay attention to what your president tweeted recently concerning his hatred of any opposing political or personal factions: “Leave Democratic Cities. Let them Rot.” If he has his way, you Trump supporters are going to be in those rotting cities. Make America great again. Putin will be proud.
Don’t bother with Direct or Dish TV. Get an antenna and be done with all of them.
Sunday’s article in the Herald about Plant Vogtle included the estimate that the final cost of the new nuclear plants may reach $24 billion. The original price tag was $14 billion. Albany Utilities is a member of MEAG, which owns 22.7% of all four reactors, including the two new reactors under construction. Perhaps it is time for the city administration to begin talking about Albany’s obligations under its ownership and agreements with MEAG.
It is so reassuring to have all these medical experts weighing in in the Squawkbox. Amazingly, all their expert advice and opinions are based on their deep love for certain politicians. Like I said ... reassuring.
The reason the Democrats are pushing for mail-in voting is it would take months to count millions and millions of the ballots. The Constitution states that if no clear winner is determined by January 20th, the House Speaker would be president until a winner is declared.
Instead of harping about the Herald‘s publishing squawks by That Masked Man and/or Yours Truly, why not just submit your own? I’m just saying.
For Sanford Bishop to state in his Sunday editorial in the Herald “some people who care little about our district will try to use this to tear me down” for the spending errors made by his campaign committee. First, he is responsible for spending errors. And to say some people want to tear him down? He sounds as though people should not question him for stealing money from the district. Amazing for him to think we are that foolish.
David Purdue’s commercial says he fought for farmers to have enough help harvesting their crops. How is it David Purdue supported Trump’s actions on reducing migrant workers from entering the country? He can’t have it both ways. Does he support keeping the migrants out or allowing the migrants in to help farmers pick the crops? Is that two-faced or what!
So, by contrast, a Trump/Pence ticket is from heaven? Only if Lucifer and his minions had actually succeeded in taking over the eternal realm.
The media is putting out misinformation about Georgia regarding COVID-19. Our curve is flattening and numbers are dropping, but the liberal media are reporting that Georgia is No. 6 at high risk in the nation. Totally untrue.
With Trump’s so-called changes to the Post Office, the Republicans that live in rural Georgia will not get their mail-in ballots counted for Trump.
Hey “mask deniers,” after you die from this virus, your families will not call it a “hoax.”
Way to go, Trump supporters. If you get your meds by mail, they may be late or even lost. Same with anything else you depend on the mail to deliver, thanks to that righteous man sent by God you elected. That Masked Man
