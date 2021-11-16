squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Congratulations, Dougherty High football team, on your first-round playoff win. South Georgia is happy to see you guys having some success on the football field. Keep grinding for that next win.
Losing Ken Stock is a big blow. Here’s hoping it’s not a sign of things to come ... rats (no offense) deserting a sinking ship.
My mail carrier can’t read after 6 p.m. I got all of my neighbor’s mail tonight. They get paid at least 25 hours of overtime a week, and they still can’t read.
Kudos to the chief of police. Other than the host, he was the only city official to take enough of an interest to show up and participate in the Downtown Master Plan kickoff.
I wonder if Jen Psaki eats psushi.
The “story retraction/issued correction” rate among some of the big media outlets is astounding. Like a runaway train. The NY Times, Washington Post, CNN and CBS lead the way. Print it. Retract if necessary. Skew the facts. Guess it’s why FOX News viewership and ratings are king of that mountain. People really are smart. Signed, the Patriot
Once again Trumpsters, if your leader has nothing to hide and did everything beautifully as he might say, on Jan 6, why is he fighting so hard to block an investigation?
CTC $300/month would reduce child poverty 45%. You believe that, right? What portion of that will actually go the adults rather than benefit children in households impoverished by irresponsibility, drugs, out-of-wed single parents, absentee fathers, and dereliction? With government, more is never enough.
It’s amazing the number of locals who think anything on Fox News is gospel. These people are no more “journalists” than my cat is a piccolo player.
To the flag waver who falsely calls himself “Patriot”: I must issue the same verbal beatdown to you that all other SMRs have received. Every credible news source has broadcast the number of arrests from the insurrection. Only severely delusional Trumpeters still call it a riot. Trump lost, so get over it. I’ll continue living in Georgia; you can reside in the state of denial. Signed, Yours Truly
I’ve got a feeling somebody can’t wait to “Dip” his hands into all that taxpayer money to give people who do nothing even more money for doing nothing. There needs to be some kind of competency test for commissioners ... of course, that would mean we’d lose most of them in the city and county.
When people hold up signs and march, that is protesting. When people go around smashing windows, setting buildings and cars on fire and destroying public property, that is not protesting, That is rioting.
Wynfield Park, stop playing games. Other nursing facilities are opening up ... Park Place in Moultrie is one of them. Our loved ones and their families have suffered long enough. Open the doors.
Best wishes to Ken Stock as he moves on to another job. Thank you for the work you did here in Albany; you see how difficult it is when a windfall comes in and people — including one who could become a commissioner — says the money should go to the “hands-out” crowd. That $50,000-a-day fine? That won’t affect people who pay no taxes.
