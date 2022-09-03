Great suggestion, using Mike McCoy’s expanded ethics guide in government. Mike can you get copies for all the Republicans in office? On second thought, don’t waste the paper and printer ink. They don’t read nor practice the ethics and morals of the book they profess to hold dear. Maybe the pictures would help.
Students think they are getting a free ride with Biden’s student loan payoffs. Guess what. That money will be taxed under a 1099. You will most likely be hit with a $2,000 tax.
With every new program he announces, Kemp qualifies his program by talking disparagingly about the policies of the Biden administration. But all of the money he’s using to try and get re-elected is money that came from the Biden administration. By the time November rolls around, the huge Georgia surplus will have been cut to nothing by a megalomaniac trying to buy votes.
We used to say where I grew up Herschel Walker ain’t got walking-around sense.
While stumping politicians in Washington and in every state contentiously propound threats to their individual view of democracy, in the streets lawlessness and moral perversion destroy the very fabric of human society. In each, the last one standing gets the nothing of what is left.
The say the U.S. Economy added 315,000 new jobs in August. No surprise there, people are having to get second jobs or come out of retirement to make ends meet due to Joe Biden and the Democrats’ high inflation and rising costs.
Thanks, Albany Herald, for the story about the new restaurants. As this community goes ape anytime a new restaurant opens, it gave some folks a little spark of inspiration and something to do for the next few weeks. For the rest of us, it was great to get some positive economic news.
The chamber leadership is actively supporting Phoebe in its quest to build the Living and Learning Center. Way to go. Proof that even a blind hog can root out a good meal. I wish they had given Dr. Dunning the same level of support as he led the consolidation of ASU and Darton College. No, it is not forgotten what you chose not to do. But, please, continue to press forward for Albany.
Why do we read, three or four times a week, about all the new businesses locating in Georgia, and none are coming to Albany? What are our economic development folks doing?
President Biden’s Thursday-night speech was a campaign speech filled with hateful rhetoric.
It’s time we non-Democrats come together and begin building our plans to win control of the House and the Senate before November. America can’t afford having President Biden and whoever controls his everyday mistakes trying to destroy America. We can stop his reckless thinking from taking our country down further. Vote Republican in November if you love America.
Al Gore said in 2009 that the North Pole would be ice-free in 2013 because of global warming.
Squawker, that’s a great quote from Isaac Asimov. The Prez fits right in, huh? Biden accusing hard-working, patriotic, Republican American voters of being threats to Democracy is just plain treasonous. And very stupid. The Patriot.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.