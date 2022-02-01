squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To those that see Albany as the Good Life City, read the Squawkbox.
We don’t like being called gun-nuts. We are the true Patriots of this nation, and it’s because of people like us that chicken-sh — people like you can even walk the streets. You’d best start showing some respect.
To all the squawkers complaining because President Biden said he would nominate a black woman to the SCOTUS: Would you prefer the court revert to its original makeup? All white men?
Guns don’t kill people, people with guns kill people.
Trump announced he is coming out with a new book about his presidency which will consist mostly of pictures. There is an extra fee for crayons.
Regarding solar power: Yes it’s clean, but it’s ugly. Wind power leaves fields getting sun, and one can grow crops around them. Also windmills are nice to look at. Yes, some birds can get killed, but more birds are killed by cats. ( I love cats and have five.)
NYU study of people in 67 countries showed “patriots” are more likely to follow lockdown rules, wear masks, and social distance. (Studyfinds.org) Look it up.
Beth Mowins and Erin Andrews aside, ESPN is failing its viewers with inexperienced female sideline reporters for college and pro football. Reporter Mina Kimes compared SF 49er QB Jimmy Garappolo to a high school student getting an A for “participation” in the win over Green Bay, thus exposing her ignorance of the QB position and football. The Patriot
Will Albany ever be able to get some new doctors with names people can pronounce?
This mail delivery of the Albany Herald stinks. Never did get a Thursday paper. On Saturday I got Friday’s paper. Wonder what I’ll get on Monday.
At last, someone is (at least trying to) do something about recycling in Albany. It’s a shame that a community this big does not have a recycling program other than what Judy Bowles used to collect. I would hope that enough people support Recyclops to allow it to succeed here. I have my doubts, though.
Walter the Cat has a repeat performance in another truck commercial. He is still “incredible.”
Prices are going up on everything: food, rent, gas, medicine etc. Yet we keep giving money away. New bills are introduced every day to fund more and more programs, and offers of free stuff and free money are everywhere. How does any of this make sense?
I look at the story about the woman shot dead in the alley, and it breaks my heart to think people here are so callous they think no more of a human life. That person, no matter her background, was someone’s daughter, perhaps sister or mother. Life that used to be so precious is now devalued, virtually meaningless. A sad commentary on this community.
The current GOP is not our daddy’s GOP anymore. Trump’s ego will destroy it.
Tired of the local USPS not responding to concerns or answering the phone? Go to https://emailus.usps.com/s/ and file an electronic complaint. Or call Customer Service at 1-800-278-8777. Maybe this will improve the service we receive.
Do the Democrats seriously think Hillary is their answer? She is a nutcase, just like Biden.
