Christians are not pleased with any of Trump’s foul language, no more than we are pleased with Beto O’Rouke’s statement, “H--- yes, we’re coming to get their AR 15 guns” and other foul-mouthed politicians. By the way, I know lots of people who would like for him to try to come after their guns.
A person is either a Christian or he or she isn't. These people who throw away their beliefs based on what some man says need to reavaluate their religion ... is it based on God or their gods here on Earth?
I’ve come to the conclusion that with the vitriolic barbs and hateful mudslinging back and forth that there cannot possibly be ANY Christians on either side of the argument. If there were, they would be reminded of Jesus condemning all the people wanting to stone a woman by saying, “Ye without sin cast the first stone.” And I say the same to all you squawkers: You who are without sin keep slinging the mud.
Commissioners put the prices of Robert Cross Park right out of the ball park. It was already too high. People want to know what’s wrong with Albany. Get rid off our current leadership.
Why isn't Omar commenting on the violence in her district? Because the perps were black and the victims were white men.
To the squawker who stated, "There are none so blind as those Trump worshipers who will not see." You really need to look in the mirror and see your negative Democratic views and the hatred of the USA.
Very few people know this but the little pocket in jeans is for your pay after taxes.
Gas prices have been going down, and that doesn't sit well with the oil companies, who buy and pay for our politicians. There's always going to be a manufactured "catastrophe" if prices get too low.
When I buy a car, I compare it to the one before, but not in the "Bash Trump Voter Box." You can't even mention the one you and your BFFs worship (as FCS says) has to be back before Obama and after Clinton. Guess it's OK with you real Christians to see old men beat up for wearing a hat you hate.
It's funny how these Trump worshipers get their dander up when you point out to them things that should be obvious to them. I still say: None so blind as those who won't see ...
"The problem is not guns. It is hearts without God, homes without discipline, schools without prayer, and court rooms without justice." -- Clint Eastwood
None of the candidates running for the House District 152 seat -- no offense to them -- will have the impact that Rynders did.
To use an automatic shotgun to shoot doves, the gun has to be plugged so it will hold only three shells. Yet a shooter can go into a school with an assault rifle and magazine holding dozens of bullets. Doves are given a better chance of survival than children. Congress should ban high capacity magazines.
Us Trump supporters can see clearly. We see the good things Trump is doing and is trying to do for our country. We also see the bad things the Democrats want to do to our country, but you Trump-haters are too brain dead to realize that.