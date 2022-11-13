I hope Sen. Warnock and his re-election team are paying attention to the recent election issues that won for the Democratic candidates. Run a positive campaign that emphasizes saving of our democracy and the women’s rights to choose. Stop the negative ads about your opponent’s character. I repeat, stop the negative ads; they only turn off the voters.
Officer Walker of the Paw Patrol did not earn his badge. He also has done nothing that earns a vote to be the Senator of this state. Try Texas, Herschel, the standards are not as high there.
Heard just got another $5 million of our tax money to line his pockets. When is there going to be some kind of investigation into this evil man and his so-called church’s fleecing of the people of Albany and Dougherty County?
So now Scott Ludwig, in addition to being a political expert (not), has more knowledge than the doctors who treated him. Just as he has found the time to see every concert ever performed, he’s also taken the time to earn a degree in medicine. We are blessed to read the works of such an amazing man.
Sunday’s headlines should have read “Albany is ready to waste more money trying to revitalize downtown”... No telling how many millions of dollars we have paid downtown managers and slick-talking consulting groups like TSW to draw up plans that are impossible to implement. We need to quit wasting money.
Hey, Patriot, I think it was you who was proclaiming the red wave that was going to sweep America. Looks like you misread all yours and other Trump worshipers’ influence. Go back to bed and wake up in a couple of years to make the same invalid claims. Your day is over.
Disgusting Trumpsters across this country making up and spreading lies about the attack on Pelosi’s husband. How do you fake Christians sleep at night?
Loved “Saturday Night Live’s” take on Herschel Walker: He has to really think hard about his next tic-tac-toe move.
It seems that my mail service is bad, and now the carrier is working on making it worse. There have been two days this week that I did not get my mail, 11/10/22 and 11/12/22. Does no good to call the Post Office as they won’t answer, so I am going to my senator for answers.
George Walls, please go pick up your political signs. They are an eyesore.
Nathan Davis said it best several years ago when the latest downtown master plan was adopted by ADICA: I’ve got a cabinet full of unused master plans sitting in my office. What a waste of time and money ... and with Gaskins in charge, it’s a sure thing nothing will get done.
Just as Lorenzo Heard does with his church, the Rev. Warnock and his Ebenezer Church are being called out because the apartments the church owns give a stipend to Warnock every month. These types of organizations are crooked as a snake. All of these nonprofits need to go or start paying taxes.
WALB, is it safe to come out of my fallout shelter now? All that rain — a little more than an inch — and those clouds really scared me into hiding. Thanks for keeping us “safe” with your histrionic attempts to lure viewers.
