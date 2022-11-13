squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

I hope Sen. Warnock and his re-election team are paying attention to the recent election issues that won for the Democratic candidates. Run a positive campaign that emphasizes saving of our democracy and the women’s rights to choose. Stop the negative ads about your opponent’s character. I repeat, stop the negative ads; they only turn off the voters.

Tags