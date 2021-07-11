squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Tom Purcell showed a kindness of his own with the touching tribute to his former neighbor. If everyone would show such kindness it would be a much better world.
School zones are back operating again because so many students failed they had to open up for summer school. DCSS has to pay all of these teachers for the extra work, one more burden on overloaded Dougherty County taxpayers.
Yes, fellow squawker, I’m very thankful to God and to the veterans who protected our freedom. I am beyond angry at the whining people who disrespect our flag, loot and burn taxpayers’ businesses, and call it protesting. They are traitors and criminals and should be treated as such.
The Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 5 contains a severe warning about calling someone a fool. YT either doesn’t believe in the Gospel or else doesn’t read the Bible enough to know what the Word says.
I know Phil Facchini, and the series of articles that talked only about the good things in his life was not a complete picture. Thank you for showing some of the hard times in his life. He’s a better person for having endured them.
An investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Albany Municipal Court office should be wrapped up within the next two months, Dougherty County officials said in a Feb 2021 Herald article. More fake news?
OK, District 2, let’s see how many of you show up to vote on Tuesday.
Those “Southern history” statutes recognized traitors to America, vs MLK and John Lewis, who devoted their lives to lifting America up to its best ideals and purpose.
The DA, the courts and local law enforcement have been, essentially, inactive during the pandemic. It’s time for them all to make getting criminals off the street a priority. As the commission chairman said: They know who the bad guys are; it’s time to round them up and put them behind bars.
Why did we ever — and continue to — allow politics to become a rich person’s only game?
President Biden is not running this country. Is it Obama? A Republican must be voted in as President if we are to stay with our heads above water. Biden’s policies are killing this country. As president, he doesn’t care about Americans. He has screwed America. I am fed up with all of it.
Russia and China have become the world’s first Hitlerian threats since 1945, where the unappeasable increasingly, steadfastly undeterred, test the walls of our defenses, the resolve for a people unknowing, unprepared, weak and unwilling.
Mr. Fletcher, I remember that playoff loss you guys suffered well ... I played on the Mitchell County team that beat y’all. I remember how completely we dominated that game. Sorry to gloat, but your humbling experience was a great memory for me and my teammates.
The Biden DOJ holding the capital demonstrators without bail is like Russia or China. But come to think of it, China does have Biden in their back pockets.
Enchanting story about Doug Porter’s wife’s gnomes.
There will be a period of atonement soon. The former Republican president will atone in N.Y. state prison for state income tax fraud.
