I received my mail today, Oct. 25, that was mailed on Oct. 7, 10, and other back dates. Where has this mail been sitting? I received a party invitation after the party was over days before. Who do we complain to? This is happening too often.
I have really enjoyed reading Scott Ludwig’s column since it started in the Herald. It will be more enjoyable knowing he is a Gator.
Just had a discussion with a Republican who claims they wouldn’t vote for Warnock because he has baggage. If both candidates were getting on a plane with their baggage, Warnock would have a carry-on. Walker, on the other hand, would be required to pay additional fairs for his multisets of luggage. Come on, folks, there is no comparison here.
If Kemp only cared about Atlanta, he would be a Democrat. Fulton, Dekalb and Cobb counties are Democratic areas. Why would he only care about a place that votes against him? Dumb da dumb dumb, dumb.
It should be noted that a wrong committed by anyone for whatever reason is still a wrong. Denying and or justifying the wrong is itself wrong. Say it, own it, correct it, then get on with it.
I did not have a warm experience with early voting today. All pole workers were Stacey Abrams supporters. When I finished casting my vote, the scanner was not working. Placed my ballot in a bin to be scanned later. Right. No trust that it will be scanned. Just like Atlanta.
Republicans who don’t vote elect Democrats
Like you, Mr. Fletcher, I felt an overwhelming sadness when reading about the four young men who were arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault. I say this in hopes that things will change, but it’s time for my black brothers and sisters to start raising their children.
With all of the Democrats voting early, it will be easy for Fox News on Election night to call Abrams and Warnock for Georgia.
In FY 2022, 2.4 million crossed the border illegally. Taking larger pieces of the American pie until someday all your pie will be gone. Are you happy yet?
In light of the men who have held the post for the last several years, an important position of leadership in our county is going to an unprepared, incapable and selfish little individual. Supporting him because of his race is ludicrous; he’s going to be a disaster, and we’ll pay the price.
Well, squawker, there’s your answer from Stacey herself. Quote: “Having children is why you’re worried about gas.” Abortions for the economy? So this is who you want for our governor? Outlandish at best. The Patriot
Say what you will about the South, but when was the last time you heard about someone retiring and moving North?
I have come to the conclusion that the left-wing liberal Democrats are spoiled children disguised as adults.
Brian Kemp and Chris Carr collected tens of thousands of dollars in donations from a company that had been given, unchallenged, millions of dollars in COVID relief funding. I’m sure you supporters who are so blinded by your chosen candidates will see nothing wrong with that, but it reels of illegal to me. They should be investigated.
