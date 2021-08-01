squawkbox@albanyherald.com
OK, this Sunday’s paper had the worst possible layout. Everything in the same section. I couldn’t even give my husband the sports page as it was connected to the regular news pages.
SMRs, just remember that Georgia is “Bbue” because of Trump.
James Pratt thinks that a leadership change will help Albany, but change at the bottom must come first. The condo in Fla. fell because of problems in the foundation, not a leaky roof. The population that lives on the federal government’s plantation and who are modern-day slaves need to hop on the education railroad to freedom. Anything else is failure.
Thanks to Mr. Kirchdorfer for the Titmouse picture in Sunday’s paper. One of my favorite little birds, along with their buddies, the Chickadees.
Wynfield Park, require your entire staff to get vaccinated and the spread there will cease. You don’t want to open back up because family will see your negligence. Stop sending these letters acting like you are concerned and start tending to your residents.
No one should “spank” a child in the manner you described, especially in public. Shameful.
November 2022 will tell if it is too late for America to recover from President Biden’s bad decisions and reverse-logic policies. Let’s hope not.
You’re right, Fletcher, how someone else punishes their child is none of your business.
Eric B: Although you are a “ruthless, no-excuse and relentless” therapist, when it comes to getting your patients well ASAP, it is your attention to detail to know when there is a problem and go out of your way to ensure that problem is solved expeditiously. You are the best, and I must thank you sincerely for getting me the help I needed to get better.
Thank you for the article explaining the assessment notices in Lee County. While I’m sure a lot of people will panic and call the tax appraiser’s office, Mr. Lee did an excellent job of explaining the process.
Don’t know who to thank. The Dwight Yoakam concert at the Albany Civic Center was fantastic. We want more.
Trump wanted his acting attorney to declare the election corrupt, even though the attorney general said there was no evidence of corruption. Trump committed a crime by doing that.
Hey, Masked Man, Ron DeSantis for Georgia governor. Ron DeSantis for speaker of the House. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024. No mask. No way. Close the border and watch COVID slow down.
WALB news is on from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (90 minutes) every night, and the weather is on every 5 to 10 minutes. Why? I can see if it’s on every 30 minutes, I guess without murders, gangs, stabbings, guns, and BLM protests, there is no news, so they make it up with weather.
Biden and the Democrats allowed the virus back in at the southern border along with illegal drugs. Now they are going to make masks mandatory, and shortly they will shut down the businesses again. It is not about helping the country, it is about controlling the country.
The Lone Ranger sure got offensive about the EBT card; someone must have seen him using his. We all know that he is one of those freeloaders.
