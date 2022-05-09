squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Tara’s Sunday Herald “Repercussions” statistics in support of abortion seems to suggest sterilization is the better solution. Murder of the unborn is not anyone’s solution for the many, not all, who, due to wantonness and irresponsibility, are the contributors and cause of that list of multigenerational devastations.
If you break the law and get caught, don’t resist.
How about doing a follow-up article on that school zone speeding ticket fiasco. For instance what percentage of those 40,000 tickets have been paid? What percentage goes to the camera company? Why is the speed limit 25 mph when school is not in session? Most important, how much did the camera company donate (legal bribe) to each commissioner?
The politicos are counting on your not voting for whatever reason so they and their minions can control the election. Vote for, against or by flipping a coin, but vote. It messes with their minds.
Hate to tell all you anti-American Democrats, but in the next few days the true president will begin his rise. Yes, he’s going to run for office and regain his rightful place in our country. And we faithful will be prepared to help him settle scores.
If students know your political affiliation you have failed as their teacher. They are in school to learn to think for themselves, not to think like you do.
Who was it that talked about nattering nabobs of negativity? He/She must have been foretelling the coming of the Squawkbox. So far, we’re all losing in the contest to see who can out-complain and out-sarcastic the “other side.”
The federal government needs to fix all the problems that they have created and stay the hell out of my personal business.
It’s good to see Aspire doing a couple of things: Restoring and using that abandoned building and doing a wonderful job helping young people deal with mental issues. This new facility should be a blessing for many.
It is interesting that certain Supreme Court members suggest that the credibility on instructions is eroded when people challenge them when they do not get what they want. Yet when their wives challenge those same institutions, it is OK. It was better when you did not speak. We only guessed you were pulling the veil over our eyes. Now we know for sure.
Kamala Harris was running her mouth talking tough saying, “How dare they tell us what to do with our bodies?” Where was Kamala when they were forcing Americans to get an unwanted vaccine in their body? My body my choice?
You think the business people on the previous council were qualified because of their ownership. Check the facts. Just like Trump, real shell games with all the start-ups and failures. Wonder who really paid the tab?
Ridding ourselves of the shackles of George III, Americans anticipated the nirvana of liberty, pursuit of happiness and non-self-serving government. Looking at today’s self-serving, corrupt and inept political system, the residing and aspiring candidates, we achieved no nirvana, liberty nor political peace. The only rational response is: “Long live the King.”
