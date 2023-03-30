squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I wish the city or whoever allows the scam at Dawson Road and Westover Road every weekend for four months would send these out-of-towners back where they came from.
Until you score a victory for humanity be shameful of your transitioning. Good thing that science always tells the truth, no matter who’s listening. Scientists live at the boundaries of what is known and unknown. We know enough to think we right but not enough to know we wrong.
You MAGA morons can deny it until you are blue in the face, but Trump destroyed the Postal Service.
Hormones and surgery can never change that males have XY sex chromosomes and females have XX sex chromosomes.
The Albany Herald reported 7,000 Disney employees were to be laid off starting in April. WALB reported the number at more than 200,000. I sure hope the Herald is right.
My funeral song: “I know she still loves me, but I don’t think she likes me anymore” by George Strait.
Roger Marietta back on the city commission? More power to him, but hold onto your yard signs.
As good as any, Dwight Yoakum’s “I Sang Dixie (As He Died).” Simple and to the point. Second best to George’s “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”
Depending on how the data is presented, it is estimated that there are 400 million guns in the U.S. Note the U.S. population is 393 million. It is said that “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with one.” Seems to me these numbers say we have that covered. But somehow the logic isn’t panning out. Probably because it’s not logical.
If the recycling center on Meredith doesn’t accept plastic, office paper, and cardboard (the only items I have ever taken there), what are we supposed to do with them? Is there no backup plan? My car trunk and storage room can only accommodate so much before it goes out with the regular garbage.
Mr. District Attorney, how about you prosecute to the fullest extent every gun law violator? No deals, no early release. Make it where any criminal in the area is afraid to possess a firearm.
It’s utterly amazing how cities like Albany have become almost 100% welfare cities. Most all of the money collected by Albany and Dougherty County — except for that given by the few property-owners who’ve stuck around — is nothing but welfare largesse. And we pay for it.
Trumpsters, if your cult leader is innocence of everything he is charged with, why doesn’t he testify at the grand jury and clear his name?
President Biden and his generals have ruined this country and how it used to be the strongest country in the world. I hope those who were guilty for voting him to the presidency realize their mistakes and never vote for a Democratic president again.
The older I get, the better I used to be.
That SMRs lie shamelessly is not surprising. One SMR lied that red states are better run than blue states. Google states with highest murder, property tax, and welfare rates? I’ll help you out: There are more red states than blue states in the top 10. To lie about something than can so easily be checked shows your lack of intelligence. Signed, Yours Truly
