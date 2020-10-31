Remember the Phoebe CEO making a statement a few months after taking over the job that Phoebe probably had too many employees? I was just wondering, looking at the front page of The Herald Friday at the picture of the "Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Community Benefits Coordinator." Just wondering what that job consists of and how much it pays.
I am a Republican, but I am going to hold my nose and vote for Biden.
Litmus test: An accused in the fatal shooting has been arrested. Time to reveal the resolve ... of society, leadership and the legal system. All due process and rights must prevail. If found guilty, then swift and measured consequence should follow. We will see, then we’ll know.
Counts are flipping as more Republicans are getting to the poles. You will lose, Mr. Biden, as Ms. Hillary did after thinking she had the election in the bag. You also are making that mistake. You cinched the loss when you selected Ms. Harris as your running mate. So prepare or update your resume.
Mr. Steiner, thank you for your unprejudiced, insightful briefing to Lee County commissioners. What is Phoebe doing with the facility already near Publix on U.S. 19? It would save both cost and time to make it your urgent care facility in lieu of building another one just up the road.
Moscow Mitch was more concerned with picking a new Supreme Count justice than renewing the stimulus package for people out of work. When it expires, people will not only go hungry they will be homeless.
Next time you feel stupid, it will make you feel better if you remember there are people like Yours Truly and the Masked Man who are voting for Biden.
I have changed my opinion of Trump: He hasn’t mishandled the pandemic. He has made a deliberate, strategic decision to let Americans die. Why else would Trump continue to hold super-spreader rallies or leave supporters stranded in the cold for hours after one of them? And why did his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, admit, “We are not going to control the coronavirus?"
Prior to 1983, Social Security income was not taxed. Joe Biden and Al Gore led passage of legislation resulting in 85% of your Social Security income now being taxed. Today’s seniors worked 40-50-60 years for this income, and the Democrats took part of that away through taxation. They’ll do it again.
Immediately following election evening my right seat companion is going to be a 10-gauge Road Blocker. I will comply with all laws, and I won't leave it in the truck. Sorry, but it has been demonstrated that it will be every person for themselves. The politicians have already demonstrated they don't want to offend folks by stopping their rioting and looting.
I am not sure that I understand the justification of the complaint from the NAACP and Black Lives Matter that people were not given enough time for voting. Yes there were problems the first day, but after that things went really smoothly. My wife and I and a friend went to early voting and we were in and out in just over half an hour. We have certainly waited longer to vote at Darton College in years past.
