Personal debt has reached $16 trillion. Highest in history. Ole Joe does not give a damn. He is fed by taxpayers and eats high on the hog. Average family can hardly afford to buy groceries.
Personal debt has reached $16 trillion. Highest in history. Ole Joe does not give a damn. He is fed by taxpayers and eats high on the hog. Average family can hardly afford to buy groceries.
An open squawk to Pat Riot, the “Republican” and all you other loud-mouthed, delusional, right-wing, blowhards; Looks like your hero Alex Jones got his tail in a real crack, likely facing prison and bankruptcy. Maybe he and your other loser hero Trump can share the same jail cell. That would make for a good reality show.
Warnock is doing his job by bringing federal money to Georgia.
The best story I have read in a while was the “Weathersby Girls.” The saddest was the lifestyle of James King. As Ronda Rich would say, “Bless him.”
While its common for us to find faults and shortcomings with our local paper in today’s world, be very thankful we still have one. Many cities the size of Albany have nothing close to The Albany Herald since the internet took over news. Thanks, Herald staff. The Patriot
I believe the citizens of Kansas just reminded America that the first rule of being a conservative is minding your own business.
I have to admit there is one thing Democrats are better at than Republicans. I just watched Stacey Abrams’ latest ad attacking Gov. Kemp, and the lies are so obvious that you would think that even Democrats would be appalled, but of course they are not.
Everybody knows that the first squawk in Wednesday’s paper was written by a Democrat. Who are they trying to fool?
I don’t remember the dollar amount given out to entice the lazy, stupid “it’s all about me crowd” to get their COVID vaccinations, but it could have helped out with all the other problems facing Albany and DOCO now.
One thing I’ve been curious about since Lorenzo Heard casually tossed a homophobic slur at Jalen Johnson ... I think maybe his remark points to a deeper-suited issue. Like Shakespeare said, “Methinks he doth protest too much.”
Thank you, John Cannady, for your article in the July 28 issue of the Herald condemning homosexuality. I am happy, but surprised, that it was published. We need more people to speak the truth. The same bible that teaches that killing, stealing, lying, etc. is a sin, teaches that homosexuality is a sin, yet the government condones same-sex marriage.
Monkeypox has arrived in south Georgia. You can thank globalism, borderless nationhood and Joe Biden’s regime.
Mr. Fletcher has his finger on the pulse of All Benny.
Pelosi’s assuming the function of diplomat and, if true, visits Taiwan despite warnings from Biden. She appears to be politically positioning herself. Who is running this lunacy in Washington and endless insanity? No reserves, no leadership and now escalating international proxy wars on two fronts.
I always considered Paul Forgey one of the straight shooters in the Albany government, a man of integrity who puts what’s right above all else. But his stand along with the Historic Committee has diminished him in my eyes. Are these people jealous of Phoebe, or what? They’re certainly not working in our city’s best interest.
