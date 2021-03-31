squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I have not agreed with B.J. Fletcher on a number of issues. We have talked about them and have agreed to disagree respectfully. But a white supremacist she has never been and is not. You and others calling her that or implying that are wrong. Stop spreading lies.
Our lawmakers passed “no free water” for voters but passed “cocktails to go?”
Joe Biden, the Democrats, CNN and MSNBC are spreading lies saying the new Georgia voting law prohibits food and water at the polls. Totally untrue. Don’t believe that garbage.
I do six to eight hours a week of exercise. Stretches, dumbbells, crunches, bicycle or stationary bike and swim in the summertime ... and I’m 78 years old. It makes me feel great.
Check often to make sure you are on the county voter registration list, even if you have continued to vote in every election. The governor and his party want to limit which people can vote. State officials will have control over county voting procedures and can decide which ballots will be accepted. Be prepared for every election and every obstacle
In-person learning for illegal children while still having Zoom learning for taxpayer’s children? Crazy!
Michael Reagan forgets how absent-mined his daddy, Ronnie, was when he gave press conferences.
Want to know why the Post Office is losing money? I ordered a used book from Amazon. It was shipped from Illinois, landed in Georgia, went to Jacksonville and on to Tallahassee. It came to Albany, then to Moultrie. (I have an Albany address.) It went to Tallahassee and is now back in Jacksonville. Tomorrow, who knows? Incompetence.
Loved the article in Sunday’s paper about B.J. Fletcher. She is a great commissioner who truly loves Albany and its people, unlike Demetrius Young, who is all about himself. Hopefully, eyes will be opened to his evil ways.
COVID wave No. 5 will be upon us shortly. It will be a result of our president’s open borders fiasco, combined with the Brazilian variant. Sleepy Joe and Kamala are in way over their heads. How could we knowingly be so deceived?
I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink ... Matthew 25:35. (Offer not valid in Georgia). That Masked Man
I like the new Jake from State Farm a lot more than the original ... and that “Drake from State Farm” was very clever.
Zach Williams on Thursday and Stephen Harrell on Friday. For those who say there is nothing to do, life is what you make of it.
The disparity in treatment of women athletes by the NCAA goes beyond training equipment and use of the March Madness logo on the playing floor. It includes lack of TV coverage during the regular season ... unless it’s UConn, Stanford or Baylor. If more funds are invested in men’s sports, is it really surprising that more revenue is generated?
Why is the first wife always mean?
You would think the pandemic is over the way some people go around Albany maskless. That includes workers in businesses. Being vaccinated or having had COVID does not exempt you from needing to mask up. At this rate, it will take years to even come close to normalcy.
