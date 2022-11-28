As I read the Squawkbox, it’s obvious that local, state, national and even world leaders are overlooking the pool of experts living right here in Albany. We have experts in Science, Politics, Religion and a number of other subjects. What a waste of talent.
The city and county commissioners that represents the Locket Station Road area must never travel that road, because if they did they would demand the road be resurfaced. The repaired pot holes on Locket Station now have pot holes.
Deer moving in rural western Dougherty County. Slow down. Prevent killing deer and vehicle damage. Six dead last week on Gillionville Road between Westover Road and Mud Creek Road 9 miles west.
Thank you, level-headed squawker, for that 110% correct assessment of wokeness and welfare damage. Too many “well-intended” but healthy culture killing handouts by politicians have destroyed the surging natural will to succeed of millions of minorities in America for the last 50 years. It’s shameful.
Many thanks to the Albany Herald for the articles on local football games. Congrats to the Sherwood team for winning their state championship. Deerfield-Windsor team, that was some kind of game against Brookwood. Good luck this week at state.
While 2,700 employees at furniture factories in North Carolina, Mississippi and California were preparing for Thanksgiving, their employers were preparing 2,700 pink slips. Sad, two days before thanksgiving and one month before Christmas.
The Atlanta Falcons ... finding ways to lose games that no one had even thought of. When does spring training start?
I used to fear an impending civil war between the government and the citizens who were concerned about losing their rights and freedoms from the encroaching socialism from the left. Now I see that it is already here between the two parties who are condemning each other for their political stances.
Warnock is counting on the takers’ vote. Hershel is counting on the makers’ vote. Are you a taker or a maker?
No, Mr. Squawker, it it not the Postmaster General Mr. Dejoy that is the problem with our mail, it is the incompetents that are called employees at the post office and all federal agencies these days. There must not be any kind of cognitive tests to work for the federal government.
Trump has dinner with a white supremacist and then claims he didn’t know it was a white supremacist. Maybe you Republicans are stupid enough to believe that, but the rest of us are not. Republicans won’t care because some of them are also racist. The Equality Man
Apparently, I angered some SMR squawker. I know exactly who I am. You have never seen one lie in my posts. All you see are truths that you don’t like. You can’t outdebate me. You see, I’m a battle-tested actual warrior, not one who relies on a keyboard. See you at Pearly’s. Signed, Yours Truly
Fletcher, don’t worry, no one will ever call you a patriot. You write evil about the current-day patriots of our country: Walker, Cruz, Kemp, Greene and, of course, the greatest patriot of them all, Donald Trump. Go back to Ocilla.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.