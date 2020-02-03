Bill in Georgia House to provide total homestead school tax exemption for Early County seniors 66 and older. A local exemption, any county can do it. Yes we can.
The more I read the Squawkbox, the more I understand why the state of Georgia is 49th in education.
Lord help the Dougherty County Commission when Lamar Hudgins steps down. There goes your voice of reason. Actually, Lord help the people of the county.
Fletcher's Sunday editorial about Economic Development Commissioner Strickland was dead solid perfect. Some of the people that run the city have absolutely no idea about how to manage a business, or how to choose the right people to run the city/county business. How the people of the south side and the east elect such people is amazing. Albany/Dougherty cannot hire good department heads from other cities because of these commissioners. Fools keep electing fools and we all lose.
Congratulations to Representative Hopson on her speaking engagement at Yale University’s Black Solidarity conference. Wouldn’t a conference on “assimilation" be better than one on “exclusivity?" Does black have a separate unity? Should there be other conferences of color?
First: Who is Jay-Z? Whoever he is, I am willing to help buy him and Beyonce a one-way ticket to China, since this country doesn’t treat them right. I feel sure that China will do them justice. Of course, they wouldn’t go because they wouldn’t make as much money doing nothing there.
OK, that was a pretty good Super Bowl. I really didn't care about the outcome, but it turned out to be an exciting game. Not enough to turn me back into a fan, but ...
You're right, A Team squawker, Obama was very effective. He effectively stagnated the economy by doubling the red tape for business, he vetoed critical funding for our military and he very effectively wrecked the health care plans of millions of working Americans. That's the reality. Better clean your specs and use a Q tip before November.
Squawker: We are in a booming Trump economy. Georgia is rated the No. 1 state to create jobs. State taxes have been reduced; state tax collections have been falling. The governor has begun cutting state government jobs and state services that all Georgians will need. The teachers' next raise is in jeopardy. Can you explain what's going on without mentioning the "chosen one?" You won't find the answer on Fox News. Can you provide a valid reply? Mr. Fletcher's Squawkbox has high standards.
There needs to be an investigation to see if anyone in the Democratic Party has ties to America.
In 2008 when the Great Recession was started by "George Dubya," "the Birther" took the TARP money and used it to jump-start the economy to create over 20,000 jobs per month over eight years. Then trump took over and our economy has only created about 10,000 jobs a month. This recovery has lasted over 11 years, which is unprecedented. Trump has ridden the Birther's coattail when it comes to the economy, but he and right-wingers are afraid to admit it. The next recession is coming and you will be negatively impacted.
