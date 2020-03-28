After watching the local press conference on coronavirus several times this week, I have to say that I'm impressed with the leadership we have here. In particular, Chris Cohilas and Bo Dorough's approach has conveyed confidence. They have provided logical answers in addressing all of the issues surrounding this crisis. It was nice to see them working together as well as working with Lee County officials. I hope our community can heed their advice.
The arrogance of some of the Albany preachers is astounding. Don't they realize that they are putting their congregations and Albany citizens in grave jeopardy? How dare they say it is God's will if anyone gets the virus.
To the Christian Squawker venting about Mr Fletcher's column: Your God gave you a brain to use common sense with. You should stay at home and be with God there. Instead, you are falling for Satan's bait and causing others to die.
Speak for yourself: Not all us like or voted for Bo Dorough, and I don't trust him. Also why does the News 10 breaking news have to interrupt the update about the virus from ABC at 1 p.m.? Why don't they interrupt "Days of Our Lives" on NBC?
Squawker, it is not and will not be "God's will" that anybody contract the COVID-19 virus. Defying social distancing requirements in this time of a public health crisis is blatantly irresponsible. And don't come back with a "obeying a higher power" response. In the New Testament, both Paul and Peter admonish humans to obey government authorities.
The president continues to muddle and stumble his way around as the virus that bears his name -- the Trump Virus -- continues to consume the U.S.
Senior citizens! Please listen when the experts tell you to “stay at home.” We can’t keep our 70-ish mother out of the stores, and I have several friends with the same problem. Please stay home.
BVDs=Brainless Vicious Democrats
Keep your churches open. Because your God is not the government.
It is shameful that Biden is trying to make political points by criticizing Trumps efforts in his fight against the virus. It is time to forget politics and work together.
How disappointing to read the squawks by complainers and criticizers. Did you give your suggestion to the Chamber of Commerce or are you just squawking about it? Cohilas nor Dorough may have been your choices but please try to cooperate. They are trying to save lives.
As a Lee County landlord, I'm trying to provide some relief to tenants with children. I have reduced their monthly payment by 1/3 until Lee County schools reopen.
Trump approved Florida to get more medical supplies than other states. He said New York state and the governor have been mean to him so drop dead.
Seriously, what if the coronavirus was heaven-sent to show Trump, his worshippers and the world that God shares His glory with no one?
Squawker, this is the time when God's work is needed the most. His work cannot be successful if the faithful ignore his will and congregate, thus further spreading the virus that threatens us all. Please think before you put others at risk. That is God's will.
