squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Read CNN’s “Surgeon general lays out framework to tackle loneliness and ‘mend the social fabric’.” Do what? Consistent with all current policies, it addresses an issue with socialistic nothingness, “pillars” of pseudo profundity, identifying the source of all problems as pandemic exacerbated systemic societal disenfranchisement.

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com