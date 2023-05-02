...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR SOUTH-CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND
STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities around 25 percent can be expected for 4 or
more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at around
15 to 20mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Read CNN’s “Surgeon general lays out framework to tackle loneliness and ‘mend the social fabric’.” Do what? Consistent with all current policies, it addresses an issue with socialistic nothingness, “pillars” of pseudo profundity, identifying the source of all problems as pandemic exacerbated systemic societal disenfranchisement.
In 2023, one can’t expect voting constituents, state level regulators/watchdogs, and out-of-town investors to take you seriously when you choose to wear overalls to a professional business meeting.
$980,000 for a clubhouse at Putney Park is almost as as stupid as a $350,000, propane-powered bus to haul a half-dozen passengers a day in Albany.
Based on the anti-American position constantly taken by Yours Truly, Equality Man and Vaccinated Man, I wonder if they are really transgender women.
I read a recent Squawk regarding TV commercials. It reminded me of a book I reread entitled “The Nature of Prejudice” by Harvard Psychologist Gordon W. Allport, in which he presents “The Contact Theory.” The more personal contact with people of different races, the more we will find in common.
Just because your church members voted for you once doesn’t mean they are foolish enough to do it again.
When talking about crimes committed, Trumpsters like to make reference to skin color. What skin color was Hitler, Timothy Mcveigh, Eric Rudolph and Ted Bundy, to name a few?
Watching ESPN ... hit mute button ... could still hear Stephen A. Smith!
I was going down our list of city and county commissioners and came up with what I believe is an accurate accounting of board members who are working for the people they represent: Anthony Jones, Bob Langstaff ... That’s out of 14 elected officials. We need consolidation.
In the new photos for “Ask Amy” and Scott Ludwig, she looks older and he looks younger. I want his camera.
It is ridiculous to build a new morgue. COVID is over, and we have to move on. We own a business and are being taxed to death. Taxpayers and businesses are moving out of town. Everyone wants to be in a brand new, first-class building, but we taxpayers that are left in Dougherty County do not want to build one.
Rest in peace, Gordon Lightfoot.
I really appreciate Marc Hyden’s commentary. His take on what looks like a housing crisis in the works was well-thought-out and presented.
Hayden Locke and all other transgender or LGBTQ individuals, don’t worry about any who question you or make derogatory comments. These boors were raised by ignorant people, and they inherited that ignorance. They are frightened by what they can’t comprehend.
I sent a squawk calling attention to the border, saying 30,000 illegal immigrants are waiting to rush in when Title 42 is lifted. I made a mistake. It is said to be 70,000.
It seems like Dougherty County Commissioners are working hard to find ways to waste your tax dollars. We already have a morgue and many different community centers and event spaces. Are they just giving business to their contractor friends? Do they realize that everyone is now fully aware of their blatant incompetence?
