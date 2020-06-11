squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To respect the rights of people to have different opinions and beliefs from yours is the foundation of freedom. This “woke” generation of people are antifreedom. We must stand up against it.
Thanks to all those protesters and people being irresponsible, the number of COVID-19 cases is up 35%.
The New York governor’s official desk has become Andrew Cuomo’s TV studio. Does he spend all his days there pontificating for a TV audience?
All lives matter, but that is not what this movement is about. Black Lives Matter is in protest of the way police treat blacks over whites. If all lives matter, then feel free to protest against that. I don’t agree with looting and violence, but it seems that it is the only way to get people to open their eyes.
I think white people should stop attending NASCAR races if they can’t fly their confederate flag at the tracks. NASCAR should just go away.
It’s a shame we have so many news outlets that politicize everything instead of just stating the facts. They take the actions of a very small number of police and blow it way out of proportion and condemn all police officers. Then they push the most radical ideas from radical groups such as police defunding and try to shame anyone who disagrees with them. I’d really like to see straight news instead of someone’s personal opinions.
At 69, I believe I’m becoming stronger. I just hand-carried $50 of items out of the grocery store. Fifty years ago I could have never done that.
Does the black driver of the No. 42 car in NASCAR (Bubba Wallace) make the rules in NASCAR? He wants all Confederate flags removed from all NASCAR races. Who does he think he is? How many black people really go to the races? Keep the flags; get rid of Bubba.
Trump’s latest conspiracy theory: AARP Antifa. A senior citizen from a fringe group that has initiated protesting against the administration. An alleged group of senior citizens that are a part of a shadowy Antifa movement to create unrest. Let’s hope local law enforcement conducts interviews at all of the local nursing homes to find the ringleader.
Squawker, it was a time to kill. The cops didn’t care about Floyd’s criminal history, so why should you?
In Chapter 10, verse 12 in the Book of Proverbs, God inspired King Solomon to write, “Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all sins.” Think and meditate on those words. They apply to every living soul in the world. Not one person is better than another; God never intended for any of us to think more highly of ourselves than we think of others.
I’m not a big fan of baseball, but if they could get a live game of the Braves on TV, I would pay extra for it.
Yes, things need to change; Floyd should have already been in lockup. According to his autopsy, he had two illegal drugs in his system and he dropped a bag of cocaine in the store. In addition, he had the COVID-19 virus in his lungs. No wonder he said he couldn’t breathe. The police action was not right, but why is everyone elevating an adjudicated criminal to hero status? Only in America.
