squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Signs of the times: evil is good ... good is evil. Just wait ... corruption will be revealed. Democrats are evil.
Our kids need to be back in classrooms. If teachers don’t want to teach, they should find something else to do. Maybe they could make solar panels.
Squawker, black history is part of our country’s American history. That’s why it matters.
I personally was not that impressed with Inyang’s writing; I think he needs to do a little more before we anoint him a community leader. Good story, though.
I hope the Democrats will hurry up and send us a $1,400 stimulus check. I need to pay my state income tax.
Crazy Marjorie Taylor Greene’s online agreement to shoot Congress members makes her a domestic terrorist. Greene’s stalking of a teenager who survived a school shooting and telling him she carries a gun is a horrible thing for a sick person to do. Republicans will protect her until her wishes are granted because the party believes in and supports violence.
Being that Democrats vote to legalize marijuana, by the way the Democrats behave I am fully convinced that all Democrat lawmakers stay high on marijuana.
Amen, Fletcher. How in the world does anybody with even an ounce of pride continue to take government checks when they have jobs waiting on them? And like the person you mentioned, a lot of them have spent most of their lives complaining about the “freebies” others get. Talk about hypocrites.
Too bad Demetrius Young didn’t get to carry out his personal attack.
The IRS was weaponized during the Obama administration to target conservative groups seeking tax free status. Jake Tapper and other liberal reporters actually reported this. Today the liberal socialist movement envelopes Jake and his colleagues. They refuse to report malfeasance committed by anyone other than conservatives.
Well, we are beginning to see what I knew would happen. Biden is beginning to kiss whatever foreign leader will bend over. Just like his pal Barack did. Monkey see, monkey do.
“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in ravenous clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits.” Matthew 7:15, 16. Supporters of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene take note. That Masked Man
All you smug, socialist Democrats keep grinning those grins. Your time will be short. Trump will rise again as from the ashes and will lead this country back to greatness. And this time there will be coddling of the enemy within.
Hey SMRs are you still experiencing Trump withdrawal? Take two aspirins and tune in to MSNBC. Happiness is on the horizon.
Conservatives in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District know Marjorie Taylor Greene’s position is not targeted because she is a conservative. She’s challenged because she is a liar, a stalker, a bully of teenagers, and a supporter of killing Americans who serve in Congress. She is a terrorist.
The GOP ... now the party of QAnon ... the party on the alert for those evil Jewish laser beams and cannibalistic pedophiles who worship Satan. Feel safe, all you patriotic Trump-lovers.
