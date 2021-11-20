squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If you receive any type of benefit from the government — social security check, Medicare health benefits or farm subsidies — you are benefiting from Socialism.
Jen Psaki blames racism and sexism on Kamala Harris’s low 28% approval rating. No, her poor performance is the reason. She is unprofessional, doesn’t take her role as vice president seriously and has done nothing since being name VP.
I don’t care if your name is Rip, Hip or Ship, if you think infrastructure money should be collected for these do-nothings at the expense ($50,000 a day in fines!) of the people who actually pay taxes, you couldn’t govern an outhouse, much less a city.
Ran some errands today, got home at 11:30 a.m. and asked wifey, “What’s for lunch?” She said, “It’s only 10:30 ... when are you going to figure out how to reset the clock in your car?”
Interesting article about the 12,235 school zone speeding tickets already issued. Hopefully, the reporter will follow up and report what percentage have been paid ... and what our understaffed police department is doing to those who fail to pay the tickets.
Democrats accuse Republicans of rooting for inflation and bad economy. Do they mean like when they rooted for inflation and bad economy when Trump was president?
The flag waver “Patriot” spews lies because he knows SMRs are dumb enough to believe it. Show some proof of the lies and retractions the actual media broadcasts as opposed to propaganda outlet Fox. The actual news media will print a retraction in the few circumstances they need to; Fox won’t admit the lies they tell. It’s all a part of the lack of manhood among SMRs. Signed, Yours Truly
Remember Must See TV? Now there’s nothing but Must Avoid TV.
SMRs, President Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law that will create millions of blue-collar jobs. This will ensure the Democrats will be elected for the next 10 years.
The Democrats’ strategy is to create jobs and services for Americans to make life better. Republicans just call people names.
I notice the opportunistic incumbent seeks to show herself doing stuff. I also noticed the increase in the personal attacks on her challenger. He lacked the foresight to see himself running for a commission seat when he was a child and (his name) the main issue used against him. Keep printing the photo ops while avoiding printing the truth of the incumbent’s support of the insurrection.
I cannot understand why a United States president purposely stops a money-making policy (pipeline) just because his party and whoever is running his party tells him to do it. Everything he has accomplished is against the people of this country.
A pill to treat COVID-19 cut the risk of hospitalization and death in a clinical trial. Assuming it works and becomes widely available and affordable, you will still have to get those who resisted the vaccine to take it. Hopefully, if it comes down to accepting the pill or going on a ventilator, they will take their medicine. If not, there will be fewer stupid people in the world. That Vaccinated Man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.