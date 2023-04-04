I’d gladly trade this current bunch of commissioners, mayor and city manager for the ones that preceded it. That group got things done, things that benefited the city. This current group voted itself a raise and has done little to nothing to make our city better.
Terrell County post office, you need to up your game. No mail delivery today.
Social Security may run out earlier than expected. Why? This borrowing and printing of money that’s been going on, plus extra huge costs like millions and millions of illegals. Social Security may not be the only thing that suffers.
I think Alvin Bragg will be sent down the same road as Nifong, the disbarred and disgraced North Carolina DA who prosecuted the white Duke lacrosse players over a bogus rape claim by a black prostitute.
Look for the little inverted tornado-looking place in the soft dirt. ... take a pine straw and stir in the nest of the doodlebugs. Repeat these words, “Doodlebug, doodlebug, come out today, the house is on fire, and the children ran away.”
On second squawk, the right woman to lead this city forward is B.J. B.J. for mayor, coming to a campaign near you this November.
What you see people do versus what they say tells you who they really are. When you talk liberty for all and then set legislation which assures that that will not be the case, then it was always about protecting and sustaining your supremacy.
The Boston Strangler murdered 13 using clothing as ligatures. Shouldn’t we ban clothing?
When we are encouraging children to be confused about their sex, how are they going to be scientists, engineers, mathematicians, economist, etc.? Who will solve world problems? If they join the military, how are they going be sure who the enemy is? The schools should teach STEM, reading and writing if we don’t want to fall behind rest of the world.
Biden White House gives International Women’s Day of Courage award to a transgender biological male. Pathetic.
You don’t think Trump didn’t use the DOJ, IRS, Secret Service and any other federal agency he could to destroy the U.S. and keep himself in power? He even had his lapdog Dejoy remove mailboxes and sorting machines so that minority votes wouldn’t be counted.
For those of you who criticize Roger Marietta: He made a mistake, he admitted it and he moved past it. Look at the people sitting on our elected boards now. Some have criminal records, and some just haven’t been caught. I’ll take Marietta over this bunch any day.
Its Friiiidaaaay night! It’s Westover, Gillionville, Dawson Road loud, cRaZy, fast and furious! 11 p.m. ... intersection doughnuts and midnight neighborhood boom boxing liter parades, kids underbed camping ... 11 p.m. gang drive-bys and 3 a.m. home invasions. Sunday Albany Herald snapshots and free APD portfolios in 10 months.
Those speed cameras have been proven illegal in other states. I’ve got a feeling the city of Albany and Lee County are going to face huge lawsuits before these things are taken down. All it has led to are unnecessary fines and lazy, do-nothing law enforcement.
