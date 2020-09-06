squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Just remember, Trump supporters. You can defend him all you like, but if you ever go so far as to give up your life for him, he’ll call you a loser and a sucker.
I was walking on a downtown street today, heading to the riverfront trail, when I realized I didn’t have on a mask. I was walking alone, but I wasn’t sure if I was breaking the new mask law or not. Then it dawned on me: Neither do the commissioners who passed it. This is leadership?
Trump has defamed the military and veterans — calling them losers and suckers. South Georgia Republicans, defend him now.
Whatever happened to the books full of evidence against the Biden’s Rudy Giuliani discovered when he went to Ukraine? He announced on Fox News he was going to disclose after the interview all of the corrupt acts that Joe Biden and his son were involved in. We are still waiting for this exclusive report. Or is it just another conspiracy theory that is common from the likes of Rudy and friends?
Where are the innovators of Albany and Dougherty County today? We have no young leaders who have stepped forward to move us toward a new way of doing things. Look at the chamber, the EDC, the city and county commissions, the other positions of leadership. Try and find one true leader from that group. You can’t.
No one is surprised when Demetrius Young makes the kind of comments he does and votes the way he does. But it’s surprising coming from a man like Jon Howard, who has always been a strong and steady commissioner. Like the times, people change, I guess.
SMRs love to make false equivalency claims. One SMR compared the backlash of removing Confederate monuments to the Rosa Parks protest and also Martin Luther King Jr. That just shows that SMRs ignorance. Confederates were traitors to the USA, MLK Jr. and Rosa Parks were civil rights icons. Non-racist people can tell the difference. Signed, Yours Truly
For weeks Joe Biden bragged and cheered on the violent protestors saying they were just expressing themselves. Now that his numbers in the polls are slipping, he flip flops and runs these fake TV ads condemning the protests as if he cares. What a fake.
President Trump continues to fuel right-wing radical domestic terrorism. Militia groups trying to play cops and robbers are some of the most extreme and dangerous domestic terrorists. Trump needs to man up and address this national problem instead of stoking it and promoting violence. His words and actions motivate the terrorists. He can’t help fuel the fire and then yell “law and order.”
The City of Albany’s and Dougherty Counties’ handling of this Rails to Trails issue is just POOR leadership. People should understand why businesses locate in Columbus instead of Albany.
You’d think a man with a mail order bride would have a little more respect for the post office. That Masked Man
This country was founded on Christian values of diversity and tolerance. Trump’s fake Christians have shown us otherwise.
Don’t laugh at kids who believe in Santa Claus. We have people who believe Democrats are honest.
