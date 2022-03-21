Poverty has no color bar. Why can't we help each other?
I saw a "60 Minutes" TV program about the housing shortage in the USA. Allowing an open border does not help with that problem.
Don't pick a fight with someone meaner than you — especially a senior citizen, as some have seen combat and know how to win.
Last week, the House passed a bill to suspend trade relations with Russia. The vote passed 424-8. All eight no votes came from Republicans. I have not seen one SMR mention this fact in their squawks. That's because SMRs are disingenuous, fraudulent, and above all else, cowards. So tell me, which party is "weak" on Russia? Signed, Yours Truly
Great editorial in Sunday's paper, Mr. Fletcher.
Of all the inventions of mankind which have backfired, the most disastrous has been the inventing of themselves. Back to the drawing board.
Stacy Abrams is running for Stacy Abrams.
Congratulations to the chorale members -- and the students from Lee County -- for your opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York. That must have been a once-in-a-lifetime thrill for all of you.
It is 3/19/22, and I am to get four pieces of mail and medicine. Problem: The carrier passed me by, and I got no mail. I think my carrier could get lost on a one-way street. Albany needs carriers and a post master that will work and not just draw a paycheck.
University of Kentucky is doing as well as their Senators and House representatives.
Trumpsters, give us your expertise on what Biden should do more when it comes to Ukraine. Harshest sanctions ever. More military aid then Captain Bonespurs gave.
Thanks, Carlton, for the info on voting. I wish everyone would read it; it's very helpful.
We have recently had procedures at Phoebe Putney. So many smiling faces. People going out of their way to help. Can't say enough good things about PPMH.
When it comes to the election for the County Commission chairmanship, to quote CCR: "I see a bad moon rising/I see trouble on the way."
The $1.5 trillion omnibus bill is sending millions to Albany. Since that is taxpayers' money, shouldn't we know who writes the checks for the Ritz Cultural Center after they get their $2.2 million? Who handles the $3 million for the old Carver swimming pool repairs? Who writes the checks and where and to whom is this money being spent?
A person of wealth has not the wherewithal for aiding those who are without.
The only bowing that is happening here is to traitorous, seditious individuals and their "idiotology." The old narrative that all men are not created equal. Yes, equal rights and free speech, as long as it fits your historical perspective of the Confederacy and its current iteration as a righteous cause. Are you a Proud Boy, 3 Percenter, or Oath Keeper?
Thank you, Gail Drake, for your horrifying story about the Russian mistreatment of the people of Ukraine throughout history. It is time for the Russian people -- and the world's population -- to stand up to the monster Putin. He's only one insignificant person, not some magical omnipotent master. He should meet his end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.