You said it, Donnie T. ... It is what it is. Too bad that thousands of now deceased, obese, 74-year-olds couldn’t be treated at Walter Reed.
Virginia legislation bars police from using marijuana order as a pretext for a search. Why not the city of Albany?
Have you noticed that the news media ask Biden really tough questions? What did you have for breakfast? What was your father’s name? What color is blue? All that stuff will tell you what kind of president he will make.
Hi, My name is Jon Ossoff and I approve these lies.
Attention Trump supporters: What’s happened to Trump is an example of karma. If you don’t know what that means, look it up, if you know how to use a dictionary. That Masked Man
Left-wing Democrats in America protest for Communism and more “free” stuff, and liberty fighters in Hong Kong protest in opposition to Communism for the opportunity to have the same constitutional rights and civil liberties as Americans.
You fake Americans thought you could get rid of the powerful Trump with your phony virus? Our ruler is stronger than any virus, germ or enemy. Long live Trump!
With great respect and sincere thanks for service to the 66-year-old vet: I’m sorry to tell you that legalizing weed will not curtail narcotic abuse one bit. It will in fact increase the illegal narcotic access for users because we will have triple the number of dealers running around town. And it’s already a known fact that alcohol consumption only decreases when the product is harder to obtain.
Another photo op for Trump. This time in an SUV on Sunday putting secret service agents at risk. What other COVID patient would have even been out of the hospital? A guest doctor on CNN said such rash behavior should have triggered a psych evaluation of the president. Not only has this White House been evasive if not deceptive, but so have Trump’s doctors.
Trump’s Walter Reed Wave Parade ... making Americans sicker again.
Al Sharpton is not the POTUS. Neither is Hillary Clinton, another favorite GOP deflection. If the IRS has a problem with either, let it go after him/her. Instead of making excuses for Trump, why not demand he release his tax returns like every president before him? A wise man once said, people with nothing to hide hide nothing.
Trump is accelerating the decay of our country.
It is understandable for Trump to be in hospital out of caution. The big thing everybody is anxious for now is to find out who he is going to blame. That will only take a minute for him to figure out, that comes natural to him, and we know he won’t figure it’s his fault. Anticipation is killing me. Who will get the blame?
When someone says to me: “I can’t believe that you would vote for Trump,” I reply: “I am not voting for Trump. I am voting to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I am voting to preserve the Electoral College. I am voting for a society when people who work are rewarded for their labor. I am voting for the police and for law and order. I am voting for secure borders. And I am voting for our flag that is so disrespected by Democrats.
